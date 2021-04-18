Aktürkoğlu's hat-trick fires Lions to win over Göztepe

  • April 18 2021 10:36:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The Lions' young winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick in his team's 3-1 win against Göztepe in the Turkish Süper Lig clash on April 17.

Fousseni Diabate broke the deadlock in the eighth minute for the home side but Galatasaray came back from 1-0 down with Aktürkoğlu's two goals in the first half.

Aktürkoğlu, 22, converted a penalty in the 64th minute to complete his hat-trick as his impressive performance led Galatasaray to seal a comeback win at the Gürsel Aksel Stadium in İzmir.

Galatasaray are now in third place with 65 points, six points behind the leaders Beşiktaş, with seven games remaining of Süper Lig.

