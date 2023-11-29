Akşener vows earthquake-resilient cities ahead of municipal polls

ANKARA

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener has pledged to construct earthquake-prepared cities in municipalities under her party's control after the upcoming local elections in March.

Her pledge comes as a response to one of the most destructive earthquakes in the nation's history, striking in February and claiming over 55,000 lives. Concerns persist over the seismic vulnerability of certain regions, particularly along the Marmara and Aegean coasts.

Addressing her party's group meeting on Nov. 29, Akşener emphasized the urgent need for proactive measures, stating, "Due to the conditions of our geography, there are active faults in many parts of our country. However, despite this fact, we do not have a single city prepared for earthquakes."

The İYİ Party leader also denounced the presence of illegal and substandard buildings, pledging to protect and enhance natural ecosystems that "act as a buffer against earthquakes."

Her strategy includes increasing public awareness against earthquakes through social programs, while she also pledged to scrutinize transportation networks through earthquake simulations and devise evacuation and gathering plans.

Specifically mentioning Istanbul, the pledge reiterated a departure from the party's previous electoral strategy. In the 2019 polls, the party threw its support behind the main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) candidates in key cities such as Istanbul and Ankara, contributing to the opposition's success.

Responding to critics questioning this strategic shift, Akşener asserted, "The İYİ Party was not founded to rely on alliances and lie around."

CHP leader Özgür Özel is set to meet with Akşener on Nov. 29, as per local media reports.