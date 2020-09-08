Akşener says she would accept to have breakfast with Demirtaş

  • September 08 2020 13:54:00

Akşener says she would accept to have breakfast with Demirtaş

ANKARA
Akşener says she would accept to have breakfast with Demirtaş

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener welcomed a statement by Selahattin Demirtaş, jailed former co-chair of People’s Democratic Party (HDP), who said he would visit the nationalist party leader for breakfast if he was free.

“I did not read the entire news. But I would like to say this. There is a tradition in the Southeast that even if you are in a blood feud, you will let them in when they knock on your door. He is met by the oldest person in the house. Then after leaving the door, the case continues. Southeast has such a feature,” she told Fox TV on Sept. 7, elaborating on remarks by Demirtaş.

“We established our party to eliminate polarization over values,” she stated.

“We have a human-oriented perspective. When I go somewhere, I say, ‘I have come to listen to you, not to make propaganda.’ You realize that everyone is in the same pain. We yield results in this journey to meet with the reason, not just to criticize but to offer solutions,” Akşener stated.

People don’t have to build deep friendships, but they have to show respect, Akşener said, stating that the problems could be solved in this way.

Stating to an online news site, Medyascope, HDP’s Demirtaş said all leaders could meet at any leader’s home for breakfast, just as part of a family visit and within the framework of humanitarian relations and try to get to know and understand each other better.

“For example, if I was outside, I would knock on Ms. Meral’s door with Başak [Demirtaş] one morning and say, ‘we came for breakfast’,” he stated.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces stricter measures to curb spread of virus

    Turkey announces stricter measures to curb spread of virus

  2. First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

    First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

  3. The era of beating Turkey with economy is over: President 

    The era of beating Turkey with economy is over: President 

  4. Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices

    Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices

  5. Turkish court gives Istanbul gunman 40-plus life terms

    Turkish court gives Istanbul gunman 40-plus life terms
Recommended
Nationalist party leader dismisses early elections

Nationalist party leader dismisses early elections
Death penalty debate designed to pardon FETÖ members: CHP

Death penalty debate designed to pardon FETÖ members: CHP
CHP dissident İnce launches ‘Homeland Movement’ from Sivas

CHP dissident İnce launches ‘Homeland Movement’ from Sivas
CHP does not mull dismissal of Muharrem İnce: Kılıçdaroğlu

CHP does not mull dismissal of Muharrem İnce: Kılıçdaroğlu
Nationalist party leader calls for reinstating death penalty

Nationalist party leader calls for reinstating death penalty
Three people arrested in lawmaker assault

Three people arrested in lawmaker assault
WORLD China passed extraordinary virus test, says bullish Xi

China passed 'extraordinary' virus test, says bullish Xi

China has passed "an extraordinary and historic test" with its handling of the coronavirus, President Xi Jinping said on Sept. 8 at a triumphant awards ceremony for medical professionals decorated with bugle calls and applause.
ECONOMY Newly launched Türkiye Sigorta insures Tuna-1 well

Newly launched Türkiye Sigorta insures Tuna-1 well

Türkiye Sigorta, the country’s newly launched state-owned insurance company, has issued its first insurance policy to the Tuna-1 well, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

SPORTS Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the U.S. Open on Sept. 6 after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball in frustration during his last-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament.