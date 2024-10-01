Aksa Enerji plans $5 billion investment by 2030

Aksa Enerji plans $5 billion investment by 2030

ISTANBUL
Aksa Enerji plans $5 billion investment by 2030

Turkish energy company Aksa Enerji aims to achieve earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1 billion by the end of 2030 through investments amounting to $5 billion, according to Cemil Kazancı, its chairman and CEO.

Aksa Enerji is Türkiye’s largest publicly traded independent electricity producer.

The company also aims to triple its installed capacity 7,850 megawatts by that time, Kazanci said at a recent analyst meeting.

As part of its global strategy, Aksa Energy will expand into new markets in Europe and the Americas, increasing its presence from two to four continents by 2030, he added.

Stating that there is a strong financial structure behind the company’s global targets, Kazancı said, “We will maintain this structure in the coming period and ensure that our company grows on solid foundations.”

Aksa aims to increase its EBITDA margin by 25 points to 52 percent.

With renewable energy investments, they will increase the share of renewable energy in its total installed capacity to 28 percent, according to Kazancı.

They currently have ongoing investments in four different locations within the scope of their strategy, he noted.

“We will accelerate even further to reach our target with our new investment decisions, which will be focused especially in the field of renewable energy,” he added.

“Our 2030 Global Strategy reflects our vision to provide solutions for the energy needs of the future,” he added.

Under its strategy, a significant portion of investments will be made in renewable energy projects and natural gas power plants that emit less carbon emissions, according to Kazancı.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes

Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes

    Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes

  2. Questions emerge on role of Iron Dome during Iranian missile

    Questions emerge on role of Iron Dome during Iranian missile

  3. Toll in Rwanda Marburg outbreak rises to 11

    Toll in Rwanda Marburg outbreak rises to 11

  4. Myanmar junta takes census despite conflict, boycott calls

    Myanmar junta takes census despite conflict, boycott calls

  5. Africa roads among world's deadliest despite few cars

    Africa roads among world's deadliest despite few cars
Recommended
Antalya welcomes record 14 million tourists in 9 months

Antalya welcomes record 14 million tourists in 9 months
Microsoft beefs-up its AI assistant with voice, vision

Microsoft beefs-up its AI assistant with voice, vision
Mexicos new president tells investors their money is safe

Mexico's new president tells investors their money is safe
Oracle to invest $6.5 bn in Malaysian cloud services

Oracle to invest $6.5 bn in Malaysian cloud services

Oil, gold rally as Middle East tension keeps markets on edge

Oil, gold rally as Middle East tension keeps markets on edge
Banks’ 8-month profit at 383 billion Turkish Liras

Banks’ 8-month profit at 383 billion Turkish Liras
Türkiye in talks with carmaker Chery on investment: Minister

Türkiye in talks with carmaker Chery on investment: Minister
WORLD Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes

Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Wednesday its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops who had "infiltrated" a southern border village, while the Lebanese army said Israeli soldiers had made a brief incursion into the south.
ECONOMY Antalya welcomes record 14 million tourists in 9 months

Antalya welcomes record 14 million tourists in 9 months

Antalya, Türkiye’s major holiday destination on the Mediterranean coast, has hosted a record 14 million tourists in the first nine months of 2024.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿