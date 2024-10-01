Aksa Enerji plans $5 billion investment by 2030

ISTANBUL

Turkish energy company Aksa Enerji aims to achieve earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $1 billion by the end of 2030 through investments amounting to $5 billion, according to Cemil Kazancı, its chairman and CEO.

Aksa Enerji is Türkiye’s largest publicly traded independent electricity producer.

The company also aims to triple its installed capacity 7,850 megawatts by that time, Kazanci said at a recent analyst meeting.

As part of its global strategy, Aksa Energy will expand into new markets in Europe and the Americas, increasing its presence from two to four continents by 2030, he added.

Stating that there is a strong financial structure behind the company’s global targets, Kazancı said, “We will maintain this structure in the coming period and ensure that our company grows on solid foundations.”

Aksa aims to increase its EBITDA margin by 25 points to 52 percent.

With renewable energy investments, they will increase the share of renewable energy in its total installed capacity to 28 percent, according to Kazancı.

They currently have ongoing investments in four different locations within the scope of their strategy, he noted.

“We will accelerate even further to reach our target with our new investment decisions, which will be focused especially in the field of renewable energy,” he added.

“Our 2030 Global Strategy reflects our vision to provide solutions for the energy needs of the future,” he added.

Under its strategy, a significant portion of investments will be made in renewable energy projects and natural gas power plants that emit less carbon emissions, according to Kazancı.