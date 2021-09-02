AKP to publicize new charter draft by early 2022, says Erdoğan

  • September 02 2021 09:11:00

AKP to publicize new charter draft by early 2022, says Erdoğan

ANKARA
AKP to publicize new charter draft by early 2022, says Erdoğan

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will be ready to publicize its drafted brand-new charter in the first months of 2022, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said while repeating his call on all political parties to do the same in a bid to create a joint blueprint.

“We are closely following the process on the new constitution. Together with our partner in the People’s Alliance, we are gradually shaping our own preparation. We wish that we, as all political parties, carry out the work on the constitution together,” Erdoğan told at an inauguration ceremony of the new premises of the Supreme Court of Appeals in Ankara on late Sept. 1.

The AKP and its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), have vowed to introduce a new fully civilian constitution in 2023, which is the centennial of the foundation of the Republic of Turkey and will also mark presidential and parliamentary elections in June.

The MHP had already declared that it completed its own version and handed it to the AKP for deliberations. Erdoğan informed that the AKP’s draft would be publicized in the first months of 2022.

“We believe that we will produce a reasonable text that has internal consistency and that it will be approved by the vast majority of our nation and meet the needs of our country in the medium and long term,” Erdoğan said, calling on other parties to do the same.

“It will be a great achievement for Turkey if there would be an opportunity to discuss all these drafts and generate a common text,” Erdoğan stated but also stressed that past experiences do not give him much hope.

New judicial package on way

Erdoğan also vowed that his government would continue its efforts to upgrade the quality of the Turkish judicial system in the new judicial year that began on Sept. 1.

“We are not satisfied with what we have done so far. We are more interested in what we will be doing next. We are rolling up our sleeves for a new judicial package,” Erdoğan said, adding the draft of the new reforms would be submitted to the parliament as soon as after the beginning of the legislative year on Oct. 1.

The government has already legislated four substantial judicial reform packages to increase the efficiency of the judicial bodies and upgrade the level of human rights and democracy within the principles of the rule of law.

TURKEY Celebrities join campaign urging Turks to get vaccinated

Celebrities join campaign urging Turks to get vaccinated
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Turkish bellboy inherits $275,000 left by British holidaymaker’

    ‘Turkish bellboy inherits $275,000 left by British holidaymaker’

  2. British tourist leaves inheritance to hotel staff in Kuşadası

    British tourist leaves inheritance to hotel staff in Kuşadası

  3. Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

    Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

  4. New cases among children on rise: Expert

    New cases among children on rise: Expert

  5. Turkey says it cannot handle new wave of migration

    Turkey says it cannot handle new wave of migration
Recommended
Election threshold to be 7 pct: MHP’s Bahçeli

Election threshold to be 7 pct: MHP’s Bahçeli
Opposition may have single or multiple presidential candidates: CHP leader

Opposition may have single or multiple presidential candidates: CHP leader
Justice minister vows more reforms in new judicial year

Justice minister vows more reforms in new judicial year
CHP celebrates 99th anniversary of Victory Day

CHP celebrates 99th anniversary of Victory Day
CHP slams gov’t for failure in combatting wildfires

CHP slams gov’t for failure in combatting wildfires
CHP leader slams gov’t over refugee policies

CHP leader slams gov’t over refugee policies
WORLD Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout

Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout

The Taliban on Sept. 1 paraded some of the military hardware they captured during their takeover of Afghanistan, as a team from Qatar landed at the trashed airport in Kabul - a first step towards getting the facility back up and running as a lifeline for aid.

ECONOMY Turkeys exports reach all-time high August figure

Turkey's exports reach all-time high August figure

Turkey's exports hit an all-time high August figure with $18.9 billion, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş announced on Sept. 2.

SPORTS Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Turkish women’s national team won against Poland on Aug. 31 to advance to the Final Four of the 2021 Women’s European Volleyball Championship.