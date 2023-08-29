AKP to hold its congress on Oct 7

ANKARA

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik has announced that the party's upcoming congress has been scheduled for Oct. 7.

"Strong evaluations will be conducted on Oct. 7," Çelik remarked.

Çelik revealed that President and AKP leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had provided instructions to ready themselves extensively for the forthcoming local elections to "bring cities which could not meet the administration desired by citizens together with the party's strong municipality understanding" in the new period.

The congress announcement was followed by a meeting between Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli at the latter's residence. Critical topics, particularly strategies pertaining to local elections, were set to be discussed during the meeting.

Bahçeli recently affirmed that the ruling People's Alliance would persist in its collaborative efforts for the municipal polls, in response to the call from İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener for parties to independently participate in the upcoming elections.