AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales

AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales

ANKARA
AKP submits bill to expand restrictions on alcohol promotion, sales

Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has submitted a new bill to parliament that would expand restrictions on alcohol advertising, sponsorship and visibility in shops, while also increasing local authorities’ powers to enforce existing sales bans.

 

The draft law, consisting of 29 articles, aims to tighten regulations on the alcohol market as part of broader efforts to combat addiction and protect young people.

 

Under the proposal, alcohol producers, importers and distributors would be banned from sponsoring concerts, festivals or other events using their brand names, logos, symbols or colors.

 

The measure also seeks to prevent indirect advertising as officials aim to stop alcohol companies from promoting their brands through alternative names, symbols or designs that could evoke alcoholic beverages.

 

AKP Group Chairman Abdullah Güler said the proposal is intended to curb marketing practices that may encourage alcohol consumption.

 

“We are prohibiting promotional practices that exploit brand familiarity among youth, such as using low-alcohol brand names on high-alcohol products to encourage consumption,” Güler said.

 

The bill also calls for the removal of visuals and written messages in shops that authorities consider to be encouraging alcohol consumption.

 

Storefront displays featuring alcohol-related promotional material would be prohibited as part of the effort to limit the public visibility of alcoholic beverages.

 

Another key provision concerns enforcement of Türkiye’s existing ban on alcohol sales between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

 

If adopted, the authority to inspect and penalize violations would be transferred to local administrative authorities, including district governors.

 

According to the bill’s explanatory memorandum, the overall goal is to regulate the alcohol market more effectively, improve market oversight and prevent illegal alcohol production and trade.

 

The bill is expected to be discussed in the relevant parliamentary commission after the upcoming Eid holiday, before moving forward in the legislative process.

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