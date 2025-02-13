AKP slams business association over remarks

ANKARA
The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has strongly criticized recent remarks by an economic association that claimed that the recent investigations and detentions were increasing insecurity in the country.

 

"In democracies, it is the natural right of civil society organizations to make statements and evaluations regarding the national agenda. However, the right to evaluate the country’s agenda is distinct from attempts to shape politics and issue directives to the judiciary,” AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik said on X.

 

During a meeting on Feb. 13, the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) criticized the government, saying that the recent investigations targeting businessmen, journalists and politicians, along with the recent expulsion of lieutenants from the army, have caused societal concern.

 

In response, the AKP spokesperson asserted that TÜSIAD must strive to overcome its "poor track record" on democracy.

 

"As the AKP, we will never permit any initiative that considers itself above politics, just as we have not allowed it in the past," he remarked.

 

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, in a social media post without naming the association, characterized the comments as an attempt to "interfere with judicial processes."

 

"We do not tolerate any pressure on judicial processes, and it must be clearly understood that we stand firmly against any attempts to influence the judiciary," he stated.

 

“Those who fail to comprehend that the era when privileged elites directed the country is over must understand that no one or any organization can place itself above the will of the nation and the law."

