AKP set to host conference on Palestine

ANKARA
The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has announced it will hold a high-profile conference on Palestine on Oct. 15, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expected to attend.

The event will consist of three sessions, each focusing on key aspects of Palestine's future, AKP deputy leader Zafer Sırakaya told reporters at the party's headquarters.

It will cover diplomacy, politics and international law, with prominent figures leading the discussions.

The first session, dedicated to the role of diplomacy in Palestine's future, will feature Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi.

Discussions will explore diplomatic efforts to advance peace and stability in the region.

The second session will focus on the role of politics and parliaments in shaping Palestine's future. The third will address the importance of international law in resolving ongoing war.

Academics and representatives from nongovernmental organizations are also expected to contribute to the discussions, according to private broadcaster NTV.

The conference will draw participants from several countries, including Palestine, the United States, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Slovenia, and South Africa, the report said.

UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan
