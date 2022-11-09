AKP revises constitutional amendment over opposition’s opinions

AKP revises constitutional amendment over opposition’s opinions

ANKARA
AKP revises constitutional amendment over opposition’s opinions

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Group Deputy Chair Bülent Turan has said the text for a constitutional amendment is being revised with the opinions of other parties.

“After the text is revised, we will talk to our relevant boards and share it with the public,” he told reporters on Nov. 8.

The law proposal on the use of headscarf brought up by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has “technical faults and sides that open the door to banning the headscarf,” Turan said.

Recalling the AKP delegation’s visit to the opposition parties in the parliament, Turan said they deliberately did not present the text of the bill.

“Saying ‘We have the text, say ‘yes’ to it’ does not suit the AK Party tradition. We received the opinions of other parties. We presented these opinions to our president this week,” he said.

During their visits, some parties asked why the AKP did not bring the text of the amendment, he said, adding, “We did not find it proper to write the text and take it. It could have been taken but we considered mutual evaluation would be more in line with democratic procedures.”

A delegation from the AKP under the leadership of Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ visited the opposition parties on Nov. 2 and discussed the content of the changes, although they did not introduce a document specifying the content.

Bozdağ and AKP officials met the senior officials of the three opposition parties, the CHP, the İYİ (Good) Party and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), as well as the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Great Union Party (BBP), which have already announced their support to the changes.

The AKP and its supporters, the MHP and the BBP, do not have enough majority to take the changes to a referendum. They need at least 24 additional votes.

The amendments are expected to concern articles 24 and 41, on freedom of religion and conscience and protection of the family and children’s rights, respectively. A change in Article 24 will provide new guarantees to female public servants and private sector workers that they can’t be restricted by any sort of dress code. AKP officials say this amendment will guarantee both covered and uncovered female workers.

Erdoğan,

WORLD Facebook parent company Meta laying off 13% of employees

Facebook parent company Meta laying off 13% of employees
MOST POPULAR

  1. Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true

    Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true

  2. Five dead after consuming deadly fungus

    Five dead after consuming deadly fungus

  3. Chilly winter coming to country: Expert

    Chilly winter coming to country: Expert

  4. ‘It was now or never,’ says Rihanna

    ‘It was now or never,’ says Rihanna

  5. New announcement system to be used in earthquake drill

    New announcement system to be used in earthquake drill
Recommended
Akşener slams AKP-HDP meet for charter changes

Akşener slams AKP-HDP meet for charter changes
CHP leader defends his visit to UK to meet investors

CHP leader defends his visit to UK to meet investors
AKP’s visit to HDP right was right: MHP leader

AKP’s visit to HDP right was right: MHP leader
Erdoğan says fundamental rights cannot be taken to referendum

Erdoğan says fundamental rights cannot be taken to referendum
AKP seeks opposition’s backing for charter changes

AKP seeks opposition’s backing for charter changes
Erdoğan vows to try all ways to secure charter changes, including referendum

Erdoğan vows to try all ways to secure charter changes, including referendum
WORLD Facebook parent company Meta laying off 13% of employees

Facebook parent company Meta laying off 13% of employees

Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday.

ECONOMY Global South needs $2 trillion a year to tame, cope with climate

Global South needs $2 trillion a year to tame, cope with climate

Developing and emerging countries - excluding China - need investments well beyond $2 trillion annually by 2030 if the world is to stop the global warming juggernaut and cope with its impacts, according to a U.N.-backed report released yesterday.
SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.