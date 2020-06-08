AKP mulls changing election alliance rules

  • June 08 2020 14:37:00

AKP mulls changing election alliance rules

Nuray Babacan - ANKARA
AKP mulls changing election alliance rules

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) plans to make changes in the election laws so that each party in an election alliance would need to clear the 5 percent election threshold separately, a move that could prevent small political parties from forming groups in the parliament with the support of their allies. 

As the practice of forming election alliance at the polls under the new presidential system de facto eliminates the election threshold, the AKP works on an amendment to stipulate threshold for each party aiming to make alliances to enter the parliament. 

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli recently proposed amendments on the political parties’ law, election law, and a renewal of the parliamentary bylaws. He raised the issue after the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu hinted that he could allow a temporary transfer of a group of his lawmakers to the Future Party, set up by former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu, and Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), set up by former Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, so that they can participate in the election in the event of a snap poll. 

The study earlier aimed at preventing the new parties from transferring lawmakers to form a parliamentary group, which would automatically make them eligible to run in the elections.

According to the current law, having at least 20 lawmakers in parliament is enough for a political party to run in the elections even if it fails to fulfill other requirements. A similar scenario was realized when a group of CHP lawmakers joined İYİ (Good) Party temporarily before the 2018 elections.

But the AKP has changed its strategy and now aims a major legislative scan, including topics such as “new alliance models, election threshold, narrowed region” model at the elections. Along with reducing the election threshold to 5 percent, an increase in the number of election districts is also on the agenda. 

The AKP does not lean towards an exactly “narrow region” model in election system, but favors a similar model which would have more elections districts at the metropolises. 

Turkey currently uses a proportional electoral system in which each of the parties win the percentage of seats, which is equal to the percentage of votes in each province, with Istanbul being divided into three constituencies and Ankara, İzmir and Bursa in two. 

The AKP reportedly formed a committee on the issue which will launch its study this week. The committee, headed by AKP Political Affairs Chair Hayati Yazıcı, will continue its work throughout the summer, and a new package of amendments that will include major changes to both the political parties law and the election law will be sent to the parliament when the new legislative term opens in October.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Bosphorus’ garbage on display in Istanbul square

    Bosphorus’ garbage on display in Istanbul square

  2. Turkey marks first curfew-free weekend since mid- April

    Turkey marks first curfew-free weekend since mid- April

  3. Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

    Turkey sets out new criteria for COVID-19 tests

  4. Turkey willing to do business in Libya, president’s aide says

    Turkey willing to do business in Libya, president’s aide says

  5. Turkey’s women take to Twitter to mock sexist language

    Turkey’s women take to Twitter to mock sexist language
Recommended
CHP, HDP mull new strategies after dismissal of three MPs

CHP, HDP mull new strategies after dismissal of three MPs
Turkey in favor of talks to defuse tensions: Defense minister

Turkey in favor of talks to defuse tensions: Defense minister
Gov’t may look to change Hagia Sophia’s status

Gov’t may look to change Hagia Sophia’s status
Second suspect who threatened Hrant Dink Foundation detained

Second suspect who threatened Hrant Dink Foundation detained
CHP welcomes plans to reduce electoral threshold, warns against obstacles for new parties

CHP welcomes plans to reduce electoral threshold, warns against obstacles for new parties
Turkish Parliament to re-convene with busy agenda

Turkish Parliament to re-convene with busy agenda
WORLD Surge in Latin America as global coronavirus toll pass 400,000

Surge in Latin America as global coronavirus toll pass 400,000

Surging fatalities in Latin America helped push the global coronavirus death toll above 400,000 on June 7, even as Europe emerged from its virus lockdown with infections increasingly under control there.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank to back import-cutting investments: Minister

Turkish Central Bank to back import-cutting investments: Minister

Turkey will continue to back investments that will reduce imports and increase exports, said Berat Albayrak, the country's treasury and finance minister, on June 8.
SPORTS Istanbul should press ahead with Olympics bid: Executive

Istanbul should press ahead with Olympics bid: Executive

Istanbul must be a candidate for the 2032 Summer Olympics and the Turkish megacity should not give up until that is accomplished, a sports executive said on June 7. 