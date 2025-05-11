Airports serve over 64 million passengers in January-March

The number of passengers traveling by air in Türkiye surpassed 64.25 million in the first four months of 2025, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

In January-April, 278,513 domestic flights and 236,031 international flights took off and landed at the airports.

“In April, 19.74 million passengers traveled including direct transit passengers. Passenger traffic including direct transit passengers increased by 5.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year," Uraloğlu said.

He stated that the aircraft traffic at Istanbul Airport reached 44,784 in April, including 10,085 on domestic routes and 34,699 on international routes, and that 6.97 million passengers were served, including 1.46 million on domestic routes and 5.51 million on international routes.

Pointing out that 166,422 aircraft traffic, 35,661 on domestic flights and 130,761 on international flights, was realized at this airport in the January-April period, Uraloğlu said that "24.94 million passenger traffic was recorded, 4.89 million on domestic flights and 20.05 million on international flights.”

Uraloğlu pointed out that the number of passengers served at airports in tourism centers reached 10.27 million in 4 months, 5.08 million on domestic flights and 5.19 million on international flights.

“There were 79,494 aircraft traffic, 42,923 on domestic flights and 36,571 on international flights. During this period, 3.31 million passengers were served at İzmir Adnan Menderes Airport, 5.65 million at Antalya Airport and 608,364 at Muğla Dalaman Airport."

"While 511,869 passengers were served at Muğla Milas-Bodrum Airport, 182,600 passengers were served at Gazipasa Alanya Airport,” he added.

 

