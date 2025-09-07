Airports serve over 162 million passengers in eight months

Airports serve over 162 million passengers in eight months

ISTANBUL
Airports across Türkiye served a total of 162.6 million passengers from January to August, according to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Domestic passenger traffic reached 67.04 million, while international passenger traffic totaled 95.49 million during this period. Compared to the same period in 2024, total passenger traffic, including direct transit passengers, increased by 4.6 percent.

In the first eight months of the year, aircraft movements at airports amounted to 654,086 on domestic routes and 616,853 on international routes. Including overflights, total aircraft movements reached 1.65 million, marking a 7 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

At Istanbul Airport, domestic passenger traffic stood at 11.82 million and international passenger traffic at 43.4 million, for a total of 55.2 million passengers between January and August. The airport recorded 82,933 domestic and 279,136 international aircraft movements, totaling 362,069.

Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul handled 13,8 million domestic passengers and 17.39 million international passengers, serving a total of 31.2 million passengers in the eight-month period. Aircraft movements at the airport reached 75,742 on domestic routes and 102,554 on international routes, totaling 178,296.

In airports located in major tourism centers, passenger numbers in the first eight months reached 12.94 million on domestic routes and 29.24 million on international routes, for a combined total of 42.18 million passengers.

 

