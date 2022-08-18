Airbnb rolling out new screening tools

  • August 18 2022 07:00:00

Airbnb rolling out new screening tools

SAN FRANCISCO
Airbnb rolling out new screening tools

Airbnb says it will use new methods to spot and block people who try to use the short-term rental service to throw a party.

The company said on Aug. 16 it has introduced technology that examines the would-be renter’s history on Airbnb, how far they live from the home they want to rent, whether they’re renting for a weekday or weekend, and other factors.

Airbnb said the screening system that it is rolling out for listings in the United States and Canada has been tested since last October in parts of Australia, where it produced a 35 percent drop in unauthorized parties.

The San Francisco-based company said the technology is designed to prevent a customer’s request for reservation from ever reaching the host of the property involved. Airbnb said people blocked from renting an entire home might be able to book a single room because the host is more likely to be around.

Airbnb has been under growing pressure to clamp down on parties since 2019, when a Halloween house party in a San Francisco suburb ended with five people dead in a shooting.

The following year, Airbnb announced a worldwide party ban at its listings and banned people under 25 from renting an entire house near their home unless they had a record of positive reviews on the site. The party ban was initially cast as a temporary health measure during the pandemic but was made permanent in June.

WORLD Dozens dead as forest fires spread in north Algeria

Dozens dead as forest fires spread in north Algeria
MOST POPULAR

  1. Amazon’s Bezos attends premiere for $1bn ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel

    Amazon’s Bezos attends premiere for $1bn ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel

  2. Temple of Artemis revived in digital environment

    Temple of Artemis revived in digital environment

  3. ‘The Horse Whisperer’ author Nicholas Evans dead at 72

    ‘The Horse Whisperer’ author Nicholas Evans dead at 72

  4. Erdoğan due in Ukraine to attend trilateral summit

    Erdoğan due in Ukraine to attend trilateral summit

  5. Ankara denies new deal with Russia on S-400 air defense system

    Ankara denies new deal with Russia on S-400 air defense system
Recommended
China heatwave pushes up prices as hens lay fewer eggs

China heatwave pushes up prices as hens lay fewer eggs
US plan to end railroad contract dispute calls for 24 pct raises

US plan to end railroad contract dispute calls for 24 pct raises
Hazelnut producers set $2 billion export target

Hazelnut producers set $2 billion export target
Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil

Buffett’s firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Germans face higher bills as tax aids natural gas importers

Germans face higher bills as tax aids natural gas importers
Antalya eyeing to lure European pensioners

Antalya eyeing to lure European pensioners
WORLD Dozens dead as forest fires spread in north Algeria

Dozens dead as forest fires spread in north Algeria

At least 26 people died and dozens of others were injured in forest fires that ravaged 14 districts of northern Algeria on Wednesday, the interior minister said.

ECONOMY Airbnb rolling out new screening tools

Airbnb rolling out new screening tools

Airbnb says it will use new methods to spot and block people who try to use the short-term rental service to throw a party.
SPORTS Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

Türkiye has bagged a whopping 265 medals in the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games being held in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, while the Turkish men’s national U23 football team has become the champion of the tournament recently.