Air force command celebrates 112th anniversary

ANKARA
The Defense Ministry has marked the 112th anniversary of the Turkish Air Force Command with a celebration highlighting the crucial role of the nation’s aerial prowess in safeguarding peace and security.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the ministry expressed gratitude for the air force command, hailing it as the “power of our noble nation in the sky.” The statement further emphasized “the tireless efforts of the command, which works day and night to protect the country and its people.”

To commemorate the occasion, the ministry released a video showcasing the diverse range of activities undertaken by the forces. The clip provided an insight into the command’s involvement in both domestic and international operations, demonstrating its multifaceted capabilities.

One segment of the video highlighted the military’s role in conducting evacuation operations using the A400M military cargo aircraft, which has been used for transporting individuals during emergency situations, both within the country and abroad.

Furthermore, the video emphasized the command’s commitment to humanitarian aid efforts. It showcased the transportation of aid supplies to those in need, underscoring its dedication to providing support and relief during times of crisis.

The command’s role in counter-terrorism operations was also prominently featured. The video showcased the deployment of armed unmanned aerial vehicles and F-16 fighter jets, illustrating their contribution in providing air support during anti-terrorism missions.

The ministry also expressed its appreciation for the command’s service and wished them continued success in their future endeavors.

