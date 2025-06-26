Air defense system to expand nationwide, sources say

ANKARA

Türkiye is planning to expand its air defense system across the country as part of broader investments in national defense capabilities, defense officials said on June 26.

"We are planning to spread the layered air defense system across our country by investing in our air defense system," Defense Ministry sources told reporters during a weekly press briefing in Ankara.

The officials said Türkiye is boosting its overall military capacity with continued investments in hypersonic, ballistic and cruise missile systems, as well as aircraft, naval vessels, tanks, unmanned land, sea and air vehicles, next-generation aircraft carriers and frigates.

The briefing came as NATO allies met this week in the Netherlands, where they agreed to update defense spending commitments. Ministry sources said Türkiye's defense spending already exceeds the alliance’s current target of 2 percent of gross domestic product.

"Türkiye is among the top five countries contributing forces to NATO operations and missions, having the second largest army in the alliance. It has met all of the capability targets assigned to it," the sources said.

"In addition, we continue to increase our defense budget and invest in our defense industry and R&D capabilities."

They described Türkiye as a "responsible and reliable NATO member" with an "unwavering determination" to fulfill its obligations.

At the briefing, ministry spokesperson Zeki Aktürk provided updates on the Turkish military’s recent operations. One more PKK member surrendered last week, he said.

Aktürk added that 199 individuals — including two identified as terror group members — were apprehended in the past week during border security efforts. Another 991 people were prevented from crossing into the country illegally.