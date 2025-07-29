Air conditioner buyers face long waits as demand soars

ISTANBUL

As temperatures soar above seasonal norms, demand for air conditioners has surged across Türkiye, leaving last-minute buyers struggling to secure installation services.

According to industry experts, the spike in sales during July overwhelmed service teams, causing delays of up to 10–15 days for installation appointments. Some consumers have reported missed service appointments and difficulty reaching authorized technicians.

While air conditioner prices range between 25,000 and 100,000 Turkish Liras (around $2,500), the alternative cooling option, fans, has seen a sharp drop in demand and prices, with some models selling for 25 percent less than last year.

Retailers report excess inventory, with thousands of units still in stock, as consumers shift decisively toward air conditioning.

Tunç Korun, Chairman of the Air Conditioning Manufacturers Association (İSKİD), noted that the sales season, typically spread from June to August, has concentrated heavily in July this year.

Korun also stated that air conditioner prices have increased by between 25 percent and 45 percent compared to last year.

Service teams are working double shifts and relying on subcontractors to meet demand, said Korun, noting that Türkiye’s residential air conditioner market reached a volume of $1 billion in 2024, with 3.3 million split units sold — 2.2 million produced domestically and 1.1 million imported.