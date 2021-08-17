Aid sent to disaster-hit area by landing ships

SİNOP/KASTAMONU

Turkish authorities have sent landing ships to the Black Sea province of Sinop’s Türkeli port to provide aid for the people affected by the sudden floods that swept through several towns in the region last week.



Seven construction machines carried by the landing ship TCGÇ-144 will participate in the works to clear the debris strewn across streets in Kastamonu’s Bozkurt district, where rescue teams are still searching for missing people.



The floods brought chaos as torrents of water tossed dozens of cars and heaps of debris along the streets, destroyed buildings and bridges, closed roads and damaged electricity infrastructure in several settlements in the region.



The death toll has risen to 77, while emergency workers are continuing to search for 47 people who went missing amid fading hopes of finding anyone else alive.



Sixty-two people died in the Kastamonu province, another 14 people died in the Sinop province and one in the Bartın province, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).



Seven people are receiving medical treatment in hospitals, the aid agency noted.



More than 2,000 people were evacuated from affected areas, some with the help of helicopters and boats, AFAD said, adding that more than 8,500 personnel were involved in the emergency response efforts.



Meanwhile, 223 volunteers, nine catering trucks and 54 vehicles sent by the Turkish Red Crescent (Türk Kızılay) to the region are working on the ground.