Biden says time to pass torch to 'younger voices'

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Joe Biden told Americans Wednesday he quit the 2024 election to unite the country, saying in a historic Oval Office speech that it was time to pass the torch to "younger voices."

"I revere this office. But I love my country more," the 81-year-old said in an elegiac prime-time address to the nation urging his divided country to embrace democracy and shun hatred.

"The defense of democracy, which is at stake, is more important than any title," Biden said. "I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation."

In his first televised address since his stunning decision, Biden also hailed his Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, who is set to be the new Democratic presidential nominee.

"She's experienced. She's tough. She's capable," Biden said in just the fourth address of his presidency from behind the Resolute Desk — and likely his last.

Biden bowed out of the race later than any other president in U.S. history, giving in to weeks of pressure from Democrats after a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump raised concerns about his age.

Speaking in a hushed voice after a Covid infection, Biden used the powerfully symbolic setting to insist on his achievements — while admitting it was time to move on.

He said there was a "time and a place for new voices, fresh voices — yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now."

'Never wavered'

In a poignant sign of support for Biden after the toughest decision of his political life, most of his family sat watching him in the Oval Office as he spoke.

They included his wife Jill and daughter Ashley — who held hands near the end of his remarks — Biden's troubled son Hunter and a number of Biden's grandchildren.

Jill Biden later posted a letter on X thanking "those who never wavered" — an apparent backhanded dig at the Democrats who called on Biden to quit — and said it was "time to put that trust in Kamala."

Biden's withdrawal has upended Trump's campaign, which had previously focused on the president's age and mental acuity. Now it is Trump, 78, who is the oldest candidate in U.S. history.

Trump, who had initially called for unity after surviving an assassination attempt on July 13, was in no mood for magnanimity after Biden's speech.

"Crooked Joe Biden's Oval Office speech was barely understandable, and sooo bad!" Trump said on social media.

Republicans have called for Biden to step down altogether, saying that if he is not fit to stand for reelection then he is not fit to serve as president.

Biden however insisted that he was no lame duck and that he would continue to work on the economy and key foreign policy issues for the rest of his time in office.

"Over the next six months I will be focused on doing my job as president," he said.

Biden to press Netanyahu

Biden will press Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to seal a Gaza ceasefire deal, despite the U.S. president's shock election exit threatening to limit his leverage over the Israeli premier.

Netanyahu will also meet Vice President Kamala Harris — the likely new Democratic presidential nominee — at the White House on Thursday, one day after he gave a speech to the U.S. Congress vowing "total victory" against Hamas.

Relations between Biden and Netanyahu are tense over Israel's conduct in the war sparked by Hamas's Oct. 7 attacks, despite the U.S. president's continued military and political support for Washington's key Middle East ally.

And while Biden says he wants to secure a truce and hostage release deal in his last six months in office, Netanyahu may be tempted to wait until after his lame duck presidency and negotiate with his successor instead.

As part of his first White House visit during Biden's presidency, Netanyahu will hold talks with the U.S. leader in the Oval Office at 1:00 pm (1700 GMT), and both will later meet the families of U.S. hostages held in Gaza.

The Israeli military announced on Thursday the recovery of the bodies of five people held in Gaza since the Oct. 7 attack, in an operation in the city of Khan Yunis.

In a primetime speech explaining his decision on Sunday to bow out of the U.S. presidential election, the 81-year-old Biden made clear that the conflict would remain a top priority.

"I'm going to keep working to end the war on Gaza, bring home all the hostages to bring peace and security to the Middle East and end this war," Biden said in his address to the nation.

A senior U.S. administration official said on Wednesday that negotiations on a Gaza deal were in the last stretch and that Biden would try to close some "final gaps" with Netanyahu.