‘AI’ named by Collins Word of the Year 2023

‘AI’ named by Collins Word of the Year 2023

LONDON
‘AI’ named by Collins Word of the Year 2023

The abbreviation of artificial intelligence (AI) has been named the Collins Word of the Year for 2023, the dictionary publisher said on Oct. 31.

Lexicographers at Collins Dictionary said use of the term had "accelerated" and that it had become the dominant conversation of 2023.

"We know that AI has been a big focus this year in the way that it has developed and has quickly become as ubiquitous and embedded in our lives as email, streaming or any other once futuristic, now everyday technology," Collins managing director Alex Beecroft said.

Collins said its wordsmiths analyzed the Collins Corpus, a database that contains more than 20 billion words with written material from websites, newspapers, magazines and books published around the world.

It also draws on spoken material from radio, TV and everyday conversations, while new data is fed into the Corpus every month, to help the Collins dictionary editors identify new words and meanings from the moment they are first used.

"Use of the word as monitored through our Collins Corpus is always interesting and there was no question that this has also been the talking point of 2023," Beecroft said.

Other words on Collins list include "nepo baby," which has become a popular phrase to describe the children of celebrities who have succeeded in industries similar to those of their parents.

"Greedflation," meaning companies making profits during the cost of living crisis, and "Ulez," the ultra-low emission zone that penalizes drivers of the most-polluting cars in London, were also mentioned.

Social media terms such as "deinfluencing" or "de-influencing," meaning to "warn followers to avoid certain commercial products," were also on the Collins list.

This summer's Ashes series between England and Australia had many people talking about a style of cricket dubbed "Bazball, according to Collins.

The term refers to New Zealand cricketer and coach Brendon McCullum, known as Baz, who advocates a philosophy of relaxed minds, aggressive tactics and positive energy.

The word "permacrisis," defined as "an extended period of instability and insecurity" was the Collins word of the year in 2022.
In 2020, it was "lockdown" and in 2016, it was "Brexit."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin

Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin

    Fidan attends German-led EU enlargement meet in Berlin

  2. Journalist Şardan arrested

    Journalist Şardan arrested

  3. Erdoğan visits Astana for Turkic states summit

    Erdoğan visits Astana for Turkic states summit

  4. Top US diplomat due in Türkiye for talks: Ankara

    Top US diplomat due in Türkiye for talks: Ankara

  5. Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps

    Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps
Recommended
ArtIstanbul Feshane hosts Asia-Europe Mediations Biennial

ArtIstanbul Feshane hosts Asia-Europe Mediations Biennial
Halloween hits Hollywood strike as actors boycott Barbie costumes

Halloween hits Hollywood strike as actors boycott Barbie costumes
‘Rustin’ a terrific look at March on Washington

‘Rustin’ a terrific look at March on Washington
Man who get pig heart transplant dies

Man who get pig heart transplant dies
Visitors to be allowed in Florence chapel’s secret room

Visitors to be allowed in Florence chapel’s secret room
Vlad the Impaler steps out of Dracula’s shadow

Vlad the Impaler steps out of Dracula’s shadow
WORLD Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps

Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps

Pakistani security forces on Wednesday detained and deported dozens of Afghans who were living in the country illegally, after a government-set deadline for them to leave expired, authorities said.
ECONOMY Fewer buyers, more homes in property market

Fewer buyers, more homes in property market

There are fewer potential buyers, but more houses are available in the property market yet demand for rentals remains strong.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.