Erdoğan speaks with US, Iran leaders to warn against 'ring of fire' in region

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pressed the leaders of Iran and America to reduce tensions and steer clear of steps that might trigger a full-scale regional war, after U.S. and Israeli forces carried out attacks against prominent Iranian figures, including religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Erdoğan spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian late on Feb. 28 as well as with the leaders of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

In a written message, Erdoğan explained Türkiye’s position over the fresh armed conflict in the region, stressing that Ankara is “deeply saddened and concerned by the U.S.–Israeli attacks launched against our neighbor Iran as a result of Netanyahu’s provocations.”

Türkiye’s efforts to avoid the war could not be successful due to continued crisis of confidence between the parties and Israeli attempts to undermine peace initiatives, Erdoğan said. “We deplore this morning’s attacks, which not only constitute a clear violation of Iran’s sovereignty but also target the peace and well-being of the friendly and brotherly people of Iran," he added.

He also expressed Türkiye’s disturbance over Iran’s retaliatory attacks against neighboring countries, including Qatar, Oman and the UAE, saying, “Likewise, we find Iran’s missile and drone attacks against our brotherly countries in the Gulf unacceptable, regardless of the circumstances.”

No issues regarding border security

The region faces the risk of being dragged into a ring of fire, the president said, urging the prevail of common sense, reason and diplomacy.

“In order to prevent the war from escalating further, to avert further bloodshed and to spare our region from even greater suffering, all actors — particularly the Islamic world — must act without delay. As Türkiye, from the very first day, we have done and will continue to do whatever falls upon us to ensure that issues are resolved with restraint and through dialogue,” Erdoğan said.

Türkiye is closely following the developments, and the relevant institutions are in intensive contact with their counterparts, the president underlined, informing that the country does not face any issues with regard to border security or airspace.

“Our armed forces, gendarmerie, police and intelligence services are taking all necessary measures at the highest level,” he stated.

“At the same time, we will step up our diplomatic engagements to secure a ceasefire and to facilitate a return to the negotiating table. Until these difficult days are overcome, we will continue, as a state and as a nation, to stand by all brotherly peoples in the region."