Agriculture workers, stockbreeders exempted from weekend curfew: Minister

  • April 16 2020 13:19:00

ANKARA
Workers of the agriculture and stockbreeding sectors will be exempted from a 48-hour curfew which will be implemented for the second time this weekend, Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli has said.

The farmers, producers and food sector engaged in agricultural and animal activities are included in the group exempted from the curfew in order to avoid any problems in the food supply or production lines in the agriculture and livestock sector, said the minister in a written statement.

Those that work in the production of short shelf life produces, such as meat, fish, fruits, vegetables and dairy products, as well as the flour and pasta sectors, will continue working over the weekend, he added.

In order to avoid problems in the retail sector, the warehouses and goods acceptance units of the markets will be open after 18:00 on April 19. Those who work here will not have problems in accessing their workplaces.

“Our veterinarians will not have a problem in reaching our producers and feeders in provinces, districts and villages. The clinics, polyclinics, hospitals and private institutions that provide this service and the veterinarians will be able to continue to provide services at the weekend. Similarly, the coordination of our seasonal workers has been given to our provincial governors,” he said.

