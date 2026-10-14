Agricultural producer prices fall further in September

Agricultural producer prices fall further in September

ANKARA
Agricultural producer prices fall further in September

Türkiye’s agricultural producer prices fell 1.99 percent in September from the previous month, while annual price growth slowed to 12.93 percent, official data showed on Oct. 14.

The monthly decline deepened from 0.93 percent in August, when the annual increase stood at 21.91 percent, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The annual rate was 46.83 percent in September last year.

The agricultural producer price index was 7.03 percent higher than at the end of 2025. The increase based on 12-month averages stood at 30.64 percent.

The index measures prices received by producers at the first point of sale in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors, excluding value-added tax and other taxes.

Prices for agricultural and hunting products and related services fell 1.66 percent month-on-month, while forestry products and related services declined 2.75 percent.

Fish, fisheries and aquaculture products and related services recorded a larger monthly decline of 9.93 percent.

Among the main product groups, perennial crop prices dropped 8.37 percent. Prices for non-perennial crops edged up 0.03 percent, while live animals and animal products rose 1 percent.

Vegetables, melons, roots and tubers recorded the strongest annual price increase among subgroups, at 61.07 percent.

Tropical and subtropical fruits posted the steepest monthly decline, with prices falling 14.69 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb
LATEST NEWS

  1. US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

    US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

  2. MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

    MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

  3. India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

    India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

  4. Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network

    Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network

  5. Municipalities union set to elect new leader

    Municipalities union set to elect new leader
Recommended
US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb
Minister calls for closer EU funding ties

Minister calls for closer EU funding ties
IEA sees diesel supply squeeze lasting into 2027

IEA sees diesel supply squeeze lasting into 2027
Türkiye moves to speed fund repayments

Türkiye moves to speed fund repayments
Bolat reports progress on customs union update

Bolat reports progress on customs union update
IMF urges action on debt as borrowing costs rise

IMF urges action on debt as borrowing costs rise
WORLD India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

Rescuers dragged out 13 dead children from India’s Ganges River after an overloaded boat capsized en route to a Hindu festival, officials said on Oct. 14, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing grief over the “deeply painful” tragedy.
ECONOMY US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

U.S. annual inflation rose to 3.7 percent in September, exceeding forecasts as higher fuel prices drove the increase, while core inflation also topped expectations, official data showed on Oct. 14.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe will take its good domestic form into a demanding Champions League test on Oct. 14 when the Turkish Süper Lig club faces Aston Villa at Villa Park.
﻿