Agricultural producer prices fall further in September

ANKARA

Türkiye’s agricultural producer prices fell 1.99 percent in September from the previous month, while annual price growth slowed to 12.93 percent, official data showed on Oct. 14.

The monthly decline deepened from 0.93 percent in August, when the annual increase stood at 21.91 percent, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The annual rate was 46.83 percent in September last year.

The agricultural producer price index was 7.03 percent higher than at the end of 2025. The increase based on 12-month averages stood at 30.64 percent.

The index measures prices received by producers at the first point of sale in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors, excluding value-added tax and other taxes.

Prices for agricultural and hunting products and related services fell 1.66 percent month-on-month, while forestry products and related services declined 2.75 percent.

Fish, fisheries and aquaculture products and related services recorded a larger monthly decline of 9.93 percent.

Among the main product groups, perennial crop prices dropped 8.37 percent. Prices for non-perennial crops edged up 0.03 percent, while live animals and animal products rose 1 percent.

Vegetables, melons, roots and tubers recorded the strongest annual price increase among subgroups, at 61.07 percent.

Tropical and subtropical fruits posted the steepest monthly decline, with prices falling 14.69 percent.