Aftershocks continue in Balıkesir as another 4.9 magnitude quake hits

BALIKESİR

Residents of Sındırgı in Türkiye’s western province of Balıkesir were shaken again late on Sept. 21 when a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck, continuing a series of aftershocks that have rattled the town since a 6.1-magnitude quake on Aug. 10.

The latest tremor, occurring at a depth of 7 kilometers, was felt across Balıkesir and in the megacity of Istanbul, along with the provinces of Yalova, Bursa, İzmir, Çanakkale and nearby districts.

Residents in Sındırgı briefly rushed outdoors following the shaking.

Balıkesir Governor İsmail Ustaoğlu said authorities, including Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), have conducted field inspections and no casualties or damage have been reported.

The Aug. 10 quake in Sındırgı damaged homes across the region, prompting Turkish authorities to begin constructing hundreds of earthquake-resistant houses in both Sındırgı and the neighboring town of Bigadiç.