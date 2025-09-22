Aftershocks continue in Balıkesir as another 4.9 magnitude quake hits

Aftershocks continue in Balıkesir as another 4.9 magnitude quake hits

BALIKESİR
Aftershocks continue in Balıkesir as another 4.9 magnitude quake hits

Residents of Sındırgı in Türkiye’s western province of Balıkesir were shaken again late on Sept. 21 when a 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck, continuing a series of aftershocks that have rattled the town since a 6.1-magnitude quake on Aug. 10. 

 

The latest tremor, occurring at a depth of 7 kilometers, was felt across Balıkesir and in the megacity of Istanbul, along with the provinces of Yalova, Bursa, İzmir, Çanakkale and nearby districts.

 

Residents in Sındırgı briefly rushed outdoors following the shaking.

 

Balıkesir Governor İsmail Ustaoğlu said authorities, including Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), have conducted field inspections and no casualties or damage have been reported.

 

The Aug. 10 quake in Sındırgı damaged homes across the region, prompting Turkish authorities to begin constructing hundreds of earthquake-resistant houses in both Sındırgı and the neighboring town of Bigadiç.

hits,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() OECD lifts Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2 percent

OECD lifts Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. OECD lifts Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2 percent

    OECD lifts Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2 percent

  2. OECD ups world economic outlook as tariffs contained, for now

    OECD ups world economic outlook as tariffs contained, for now

  3. Most of fastest-growing companies based in Ankara

    Most of fastest-growing companies based in Ankara

  4. Trustee appointed to Doğa College parent firm amid Can Holding probe

    Trustee appointed to Doğa College parent firm amid Can Holding probe

  5. Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low

    Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low
Recommended
Trustee appointed to Doğa College parent firm amid Can Holding probe

Trustee appointed to Doğa College parent firm amid Can Holding probe
Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low

Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low
Turkish shipyard behind Bond’s Skyfall yacht unveils billion-lira masterpiece

Turkish shipyard behind Bond’s Skyfall yacht unveils billion-lira masterpiece
Second hearing opens in trial over Bolu hotel blaze

Second hearing opens in trial over Bolu hotel blaze
CHP’s ousted Istanbul head, 25 members appear in court

CHP’s ousted Istanbul head, 25 members appear in court
Elite car rally Gumball 3000 sets off from Istanbul

Elite car rally Gumball 3000 sets off from Istanbul
Early snowfall blankets Türkiye’s high peaks in white

Early snowfall blankets Türkiye’s high peaks in white
WORLD Macron recognizes Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

Macron recognizes Palestinian state at landmark UN summit

French President Emmanuel Macron officially recognized a Palestinian state at the United Nations on Monday, spurring a wave of Western moves to defy Israel in making the landmark — if symbolic — move.
ECONOMY OECD lifts Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2 percent

OECD lifts Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2 percent

Türkiye’s economy is expected to expand by 3.2 percent in both 2025 and 2026, according to the OECD’s September 2025 Interim Economic Outlook on Sept. 23.  
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿