Africa open to energy cooperation with Türkiye: APPO head

Africa open to energy cooperation with Türkiye: APPO head

ISTANBUL
Africa open to energy cooperation with Türkiye: APPO head

Africa must urgently expand its international partnerships beyond traditional allies to fully harness its vast energy resources, the secretary general of the African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO) has said, signaling Türkiye as a promising partner.

"We are open to all forms of energy cooperation with Türkiye," Omar Farouk Ibrahim told state-run Anadolu Agency, urging African leaders to move past dependence on former colonial powers and deepen ties with emerging global players like Türkiye.

"Türkiye is an ancient and strong civilization with a deeply rooted cultural heritage, and it is advancing technologically once again. This should allow Africa to look beyond the so-called traditional partners we have long relied on to 'save' the continent," Ibrahim said.

He noted that although Türkiye has rapidly advanced technologically under challenging conditions, many in Africa remain unaware of its capabilities.

Ibrahim called for enhanced public diplomacy — through media, education and civil society — to showcase Türkiye's strengths. He also praised long-standing Turkish investments, such as scholarships for African students, as vital to building people-to-people ties.

Ibrahim said APPO aims to unite producing countries around shared challenges, particularly about financing.

Inviting Türkiye to deepen its role in the African energy sector, Ibrahim said: "If Türkiye or Turkish investors wish to join the African Energy Bank, they are more than welcome."

He encouraged Turkish scientists, technologists, and investors to contribute to the development of Africa's oil and gas industry.

APPO represents nations holding about 10 percent of the world's oil reserves and producing roughly 8 percent of global output.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

    Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

  2. Russian strikes kill 11 in Ukraine region under pressure

    Russian strikes kill 11 in Ukraine region under pressure

  3. İnce returns to CHP after over four-year departure

    İnce returns to CHP after over four-year departure

  4. FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

    FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

  5. Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel

    Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel
Recommended
Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June
Türk Telekom continues to expand its fiber infrastructure

Türk Telekom continues to expand its fiber infrastructure
Traders calmly look beyond the bombs in the Middle East

Traders calmly look beyond the bombs in the Middle East
Amazon to invest 40 billion pounds in UK over 3 years

Amazon to invest 40 billion pounds in UK over 3 years
US Fed official calls for interest rate cut as earl as July

US Fed official calls for interest rate cut as earl as July
Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list
WORLD Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

A fragile ceasefire in the Iran-Israel war appeared to be holding on Tuesday, after 12 days of strikes that saw Israel and the United States pummel the Islamic republic's nuclear facilities.

ECONOMY Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

The Turkish manufacturing showed signs of moderation in June, while business sentiment deteriorated slightly, separate official data showed on June 23.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿