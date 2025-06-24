Africa open to energy cooperation with Türkiye: APPO head

ISTANBUL

Africa must urgently expand its international partnerships beyond traditional allies to fully harness its vast energy resources, the secretary general of the African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO) has said, signaling Türkiye as a promising partner.

"We are open to all forms of energy cooperation with Türkiye," Omar Farouk Ibrahim told state-run Anadolu Agency, urging African leaders to move past dependence on former colonial powers and deepen ties with emerging global players like Türkiye.

"Türkiye is an ancient and strong civilization with a deeply rooted cultural heritage, and it is advancing technologically once again. This should allow Africa to look beyond the so-called traditional partners we have long relied on to 'save' the continent," Ibrahim said.

He noted that although Türkiye has rapidly advanced technologically under challenging conditions, many in Africa remain unaware of its capabilities.

Ibrahim called for enhanced public diplomacy — through media, education and civil society — to showcase Türkiye's strengths. He also praised long-standing Turkish investments, such as scholarships for African students, as vital to building people-to-people ties.

Ibrahim said APPO aims to unite producing countries around shared challenges, particularly about financing.

Inviting Türkiye to deepen its role in the African energy sector, Ibrahim said: "If Türkiye or Turkish investors wish to join the African Energy Bank, they are more than welcome."

He encouraged Turkish scientists, technologists, and investors to contribute to the development of Africa's oil and gas industry.

APPO represents nations holding about 10 percent of the world's oil reserves and producing roughly 8 percent of global output.