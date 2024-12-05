Afghan economy faces 'uncertain' future: World Bank

Afghan economy faces 'uncertain' future: World Bank

WASHINGTON
Afghan economy faces uncertain future: World Bank

A man and his daughter watch as a worker sharpens a knife at the Poli Khishti Market downtown in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 27, 2023.

Afghanistan's economy continues to face significant challenges despite showing signs of modest growth, the World Bank has warned, with the future "uncertain."

The economy's challenges include "fiscal constraints, trade imbalances, and a limited capacity for public investment," the bank said in its Afghanistan Development Update.

Critical factors for long-term recovery include enabling women's participation in the economy, maintaining price stability and dealing with key deficits in human capital, such as education and healthcare, the multilateral development lender said.

While Afghanistan has seen GDP growth of 2.7 percent, driven by private consumption, this has "recouped only about 10 percent of past economic losses," the World Bank said.

Afghanistan has been ruled by the Taliban since 2021, when their forces capitalized on the withdrawal of the U.S. military under a peace deal to overthrow the country's government.

The Taliban's government has not been officially recognized by any country, and the economy remains largely isolated, with many Afghans living under the poverty line.

"Afghanistan's long-term growth prospects depend on tapping into the substantial potential of the domestic private sector and improving the overall business environment," said World Bank country director for Afghanistan Faris Hadad-Zervos.

The economy requires more investment, access to finance for small businesses, and support for skilled women entrepreneurs, Hadad-Zervos added.

The World Bank noted that partial economic recovery, alongside falling food prices, has contributed to a gradual improvement in household welfare.

But it said many Afghan households still struggle to meet basic needs and that "poverty remains widespread."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

    Erdoğan says Assad declined request for talks on Syria

  2. Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

    Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

  3. Turkish diplomat takes the helm of OSCE

    Turkish diplomat takes the helm of OSCE

  4. Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences

    Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences

  5. Japan’s royals meet Turkish-Japanese community in Istanbul

    Japan’s royals meet Turkish-Japanese community in Istanbul
Recommended
Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year
Germans’ summer bookings for Türkiye already strong: TUI

Germans’ summer bookings for Türkiye already strong: TUI
Nvidia signs agreement to establish AI centre in Vietnam

Nvidia signs agreement to establish AI centre in Vietnam
Firms face complex challenge of protecting their top brass

Firms face complex challenge of protecting their top brass
India keeps interest rates on hold despite growth dip

India keeps interest rates on hold despite growth dip
Competition authority ends Meta probe over data-sharing

Competition authority ends Meta probe over data-sharing
World Bank approves $660 mln financing for railway project

World Bank approves $660 mln financing for railway project
WORLD Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

Gaza ceasefire talks resume, Hamas says

A Hamas official has announced that international mediators have resumed negotiations with the Palestinian group and Israel over a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, adding that he is hopeful a deal to end the 14-month war is within reach.
ECONOMY Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Total environmental protection expenditure amounted to 224.6 billion Turkish Liras ($6.45 billion) in 2023, pointing to an increase of 56.8 percent compared to the previous year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 6.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿