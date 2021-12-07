Aegean tourism hotspots flooded by heavy rains

  • December 07 2021 07:00:00

Aegean tourism hotspots flooded by heavy rains

MUĞLA
Aegean tourism hotspots flooded by heavy rains

Heavy precipitation caused flooding in the Bodrum, Milas and Marmaris districts of the southwestern province of Muğla late on Dec. 4.

Bodrum suffered the most damage, with streams brimming over and rocks falling from hills blocking some of the main roads. Many houses and offices on the ground floor flooded.

According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service, some 155 kilos of rainfall per square meter fell on Marmaris. The floods took hundreds of round timbers that were cut from the trees burnt in the summer wildfires to the district’s center. The roads connecting the İçmeler and Turunç neighborhoods were blocked because of the logs.

“Some 61 flood incidents occurred in some 25 houses, two hotels and various lands,” a provincial fire company in Marmaris said in a statement.

Residents of the Gümüşlük neighborhood of Milas had to put coal sacks in front of their residences to stop the floodwater from entering.

Turkey, Aegean, resort,

TURKEY Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals

Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals
MOST POPULAR

  1. Exchange rate fluctuations not in line with economic realities: Vice president

    Exchange rate fluctuations not in line with economic realities: Vice president

  2. Aegean tourism hotspots flooded by heavy rains

    Aegean tourism hotspots flooded by heavy rains

  3. Children steal car, drive 1,000 kilometers to see Istanbul

    Children steal car, drive 1,000 kilometers to see Istanbul

  4. British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination

    British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination

  5. Southern provinces record sharp rise in new virus cases

    Southern provinces record sharp rise in new virus cases
Recommended
Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals

Prosecutor seeks jail time for 103 ex-admirals
Turkey, Qatar sign 15 agreements to boost bilateral cooperation

Turkey, Qatar sign 15 agreements to boost bilateral cooperation
‘CHP will vote against gov’t’s 2022 budget’

‘CHP will vote against gov’t’s 2022 budget’
Turkovac ‘effective’ against Covid-19, initial data shows

Turkovac ‘effective’ against Covid-19, initial data shows
British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination

British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination
Tons of drugs seized in 2021, minister reveals

Tons of drugs seized in 2021, minister reveals
WORLD Western powers determined Ukraine sovereignty must be respected

Western powers 'determined' Ukraine sovereignty must be respected

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States expressed "determination" during a phone call on Dec. 6 that Ukraine’s sovereignty should be respected, the French presidency said.

ECONOMY EU ministers agree to uplift minimum wages

EU ministers agree to uplift minimum wages

EU ministers on Dec. 6 agreed on measures to better protect wage levels in Europe and give workers more power to oppose low pay.
SPORTS Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Prominent Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner won the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup 2021 on Dec. 4 after a fabulous catch-up race.