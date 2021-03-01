Aegean Sea island for sale for $54 million

İZMİR

Some part of 459-acre island, known as Kalem Island off the coast of the Aegean province of İzmir’s Dikili district, was put up for sale for 400 million Turkish Liras ($54 million).

Located 500 meters from the Turkish mainland and right across the Greek island of Lesbos, Kalem is known as a frequent destination for daily tour boats in the Aegean Sea.

Having a unique natural beauty with its deep blue sea and white sands, the island had been in demand by potential buyers for years. .

Some 400 million Turkish Liras ($54 million) is requested for the 258 acres, which correspond to almost half of the island, likened by many as the “Maldives of the Aegean.”

Besides the two holiday resorts and hundreds of olive trees, there are also historical ruins on the island, as it witnessed the Peloponnesian War, which took place between Athens and Sparta in 406 B.C. and in which hundreds of ships participated.

Noting that many potential buyers had contacted as soon as the island was put on sale, real estate agent Evrim Kırmızıtaş Başaran stated that there is a geothermal water source 70 meters below the island.

“The buyer candidate wants to use both the geothermal water inside and also has a desire to build a hotel,” Başaran said, adding that a similar offer was received from a Qatari investor before.