Adıyaman offers a journey through history, culture and flavors

ADIYAMAN

Located in southeastern Türkiye, Adıyaman boasts a rich heritage dating back to the ancient Kingdom of Commagene. The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Mount Nemrut, with its colossal statues and breathtaking sunrise and sunset views, remains one of the most popular attractions for both domestic and international travelers.

Among its treasures is the Karakuş Tumulus, a royal burial monument built by King Mithridates II in honor of his mother Isias, sister Antiochia and niece Aka. The site is surrounded by Doric-style columns, one topped with an eagle, giving the monument its name “Karakuş” (‘Black Bird’).

Cendere Bridge, spanning the Kahta River, is an impressive Roman structure built under Emperor Septimius Severus (AD 193–211). Constructed from 92 massive stone blocks, the bridge once bore four Corinthian columns dedicated to Severus, his wife Julia Domna and their sons Caracalla and Geta — though Geta’s column was removed after his assassination by Caracalla.

The Arsameia Archaeological Site, once the summer capital of the Commagene Kingdom, features ceremonial paths, reliefs depicting Mithras and Heracles, a monumental Greek inscription and deep rock-cut tunnels used for rituals.

Mount Nemrut, often described as the world’s highest open-air museum, became internationally known after Turkish photographer Ara Güler’s 1960 photo series for “Der Stern.” The summit’s East and West Terraces house statues of gods, eagles and lions, along with a unique lion horoscope believed to mark King Antiochus I’s coronation date. A 180-meter-long ceremonial road connects the terraces.

The Kızılin Bridge and the Kızılin Canyon, dating back to the Roman-Commagene period, feature well-preserved stone architecture and over 300 caves along the Euphrates River, blending natural beauty with cultural heritage.

The Ancient City of Perre, an important settlement of Commagene and later a key Roman stopover, is home to over 200 rock-cut tombs and a necropolis that still preserves traces of its prosperous past.

Nature lovers can explore Gerger Canyon, located between the Euphrates and Atatürk Dam Lake, offering scenic landscapes ideal for outdoor recreation.

In addition to historical and natural wonders, Adıyaman is known for its Harfane Nights — traditional gatherings featuring local cuisine, music and poetry. Often held in vineyards or gardens, these events bring together locals and visitors for a cultural experience rooted in centuries-old hospitality.

Nimet Peri, who runs a restaurant in a restored 150-year-old mill and organizes Harfane Nights, told state-run Anadolu Agency: “Our aim is to attract more international visitors. Adıyaman, with its history, culture and gastronomy, is still an undiscovered gem of the east. We look forward to hosting our guests with unforgettable flavors and unique settings.”