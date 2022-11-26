Adidas probing claims about Kanye’s behavior

NEW YORK
Adidas said on Nov. 24 it was investigating claims against Kanye West after a report detailed alleged inappropriate behavior, just weeks after the German sportswear giant ended its partnership with the rapper.

U.S. magazine Rolling Stone reported claims that the rapper played pornography to Adidas staff in meetings, and discussed porn and showed an intimate photo of ex-wife Kim Kardashian in job interviews.

It said former members of the team involved in “Yeezy,” the product line designed with the rapper, had released a letter alleging Adidas executives were aware of the behavior, which went on for years, but turned a blind eye.

“It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true,” Adidas said in a statement.

“However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations.”

The Rolling Stone report, citing unnamed former staff, alleged the rapper used intimidation tactics with employees, which were often directed towards women.

In the letter, the ex-Yeezy employees urged Adidas to address “the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created.”
The new revelations came after Adidas last month terminated its lucrative tie-up with West, known formally as Ye, after a series of anti-Semitic outbursts by the star.

At the time, the company said his comments were “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”

Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at China's zero-Covid policy
