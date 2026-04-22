Adatepe set for global tourism spotlight

ÇANAKKALE

The nomination of Adatepe village, located on the foothills of the Kaz Mountains in the Ayvacık district of Çanakkale, to represent Türkiye in the United Nations Tourism Organization’s “Best Tourism Villages 2026 Program” has been welcomed with enthusiasm.

The program recognizes villages that preserve cultural heritage, natural resources and sustainable development while using tourism as a tool for growth. Alongside Adatepe, Sığacık neighborhood in Seferihisar (İzmir), Eski Datça neighborhood in Datça (Muğla) and Ziyaret village in Ovacık (Tunceli) have also been nominated from Türkiye.

Situated to the east of the Aegean Sea, west of the Kaz Mountains and at the northern tip of the Edremit Gulf, Adatepe is known for its fully restored two-story stone houses with courtyards and gardens, reflecting 19th-century Ottoman-Greek architecture.

Following the population exchange, Turks from Crete settled in the village, which was rediscovered and restored in the 1980s. Declared a protected site in 1989, it has preserved its original architectural character to this day.

The village, home to a historic mosque, a stone school, cobblestone streets and the famous Zeus Altar with its unique view, bears traces of the Trojan, Persian, Roman, Seljuk and Ottoman periods. Known as “Gargaros” in ancient sources, Adatepe attracts thousands of visitors each year.

Ayvacık District Governor Mustafa Karaali said Adatepe, with its distinctive stone architecture, nature-integrated historical texture and centuries-old heritage, is not only a valuable part of the region but also of global cultural heritage.

He emphasized that the village has reached the present day without losing its authenticity thanks to state conservation policies, the dedication of local residents and the careful efforts of tourism operators.

“As the Çanakkale Governor’s Office, the Provincial Special Administration, the Directorate of Culture and Tourism and the Ayvacık District Governorate, we are striving to further develop our district’s unique tourism potential with a sustainable and nature-respecting approach. Adatepe representing our country on such a prestigious international platform is the clearest proof that our rural development and cultural tourism goals are on the right track,” Karaali said.

A village preserved without alteration

Hotel operator Mehmet Şoförtakımcı said they welcomed the U.N. decision with great joy. “Our village has been preserved and brought to this day without being altered,” he said, adding that locals and business owners are excited about the nomination.

“We hope we might even be selected as the best village. That would make us even happier,” he added.

Hasan Kaymakçı, 69, a lifelong resident and local tradesman for 32 years, said the village is both beautiful and historic. “Our village is already recognized worldwide. Our tradespeople are very attentive and treat visitors warmly. There is strong demand to visit our village, and we expect it to increase further,” he said.

Providing insight into the village’s history, Kaymakçı added that some Ottoman-era documents suggest Adatepe dates back 2,000 years. “When Fatih Sultan Mehmet conquered Istanbul, this was a village inhabited by Byzantines. He later sent the families of Halil Efendi and Hacı Hasan here. I belong to the Hacı Hasan lineage, and I am very happy to live in my village,” he said.