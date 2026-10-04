Adana Golden Boll Film Festival announces winners

ADANA

‘Bir Arada Yalnız,’ directed by Ali Vatansever (R), is the festival’s top winner, taking home the Best Film and Best Director awards. AA photo

The 33rd International Adana Golden Boll Film Festival has announced the winners of its National Feature Film Competition, with Ali Vatansever’s “Bir Arada Yalnız” taking home the Best Film and Best Director awards.

The awards ceremony was held at Çukurova University Congress Center. Hosted by Volkan Severcan and Jülide Ateş, the ceremony also commemorated prominent figures of Turkish cinema who died this year.

“Bir Arada Yalnız” won the Best Film and Best Director awards, while Fatih Al received the Best Actor award for his performance in the film. Hazar Ergüçlü was named Best Actress for her role in “Mutter: Bir Annenin Hatıra Defteri.”

Tunç Şahin’s “Canavar” received the Adana Audience Award, while Banu Sıvacı’s “Günyüzü” won the Yılmaz Güney Award. Miraç Atabey’s “Moda Evlilik” received the Kadir Beycioğlu Jury Special Award.

Pınar Yorgancıoğlu and Emre Gülcan won the Best Screenplay award for “Karanlıkta Islık Çalanlar,” which also earned Alican Çamcı the Best Music award. Özkan Karaköse received the Best Cinematography award for “Mutter: Bir Annenin Hatıra Defteri,” which also won Best Art Direction, and Ayhan Ergürsel won Best Editing.

Asena Hotamış and Süleyman Kadim Kabaali received the Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor awards, respectively, for “Günyüzü.” Ege Damatoğlu was named the Türkan Şoray Promising Young Actress for “Moda Evlilik,” while Onur Gözeten received the Promising Young Actor award for “Bir Arada Yalnız.”

The Film-Yön Best Director award was shared by Pınar Yorgancıoğlu for “Karanlıkta Islık Çalanlar” and Ali Vatansever for “Bir Arada Yalnız.” The SİYAD Cüneyt Cebenoyan Best Film award went to Nuri Cihan Özdoğan’s “Ölü Köpekler Isırmaz.”