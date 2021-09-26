Adana Demirspor routs Gaziantep FK 4-0 in Turkish Süper Lig

  • September 26 2021 10:17:00

ANKARA
Adana Demirspor hammered Gaziantep FK 4-0 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Sept. 25.

Adana took an early lead with Yunus Akgun's goal in the 12th minute at New Adana Stadium and the first half ended 1-0.

Gaziantep’s Steven Kaulker scored his own goal and made it 2-0 for Adana Demirspor in the 65th minute.

Italian star Mario Balotelli's goal in the 78th minute increased the goal difference to three.

Britt Assombalonga's penalty goal in the 85th minute defined the final score; 4-0.

Adana Demirspor grabbed their second win in Turkish Süper Lig and took the 11th spot with 9 points in the table.

 

