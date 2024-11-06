Adam Fawer to feature Turkish character in upcoming novel

ISTANBUL
Noted author Adam Fawer has announced that his next novel will feature a Turkish character, a decision inspired by his interactions with Turkish fans.

Fawer shared the exciting news during his recent visit to Türkiye, highlighting the strong connection he feels with his Turkish readership.

“The passion of Turkish readers inspires me to write new novels. There will be a Turkish character in my new novel. Inspired by Turkish readers, I now want to include Turkish characters in my novels.”

He expressed gratitude to his fans in Türkiye, noting that his future plans include spending more time in the country to deepen his understanding and appreciation of its people. “Of course, I cannot do this without living in Türkiye. This is not something that can only happen with a few visits,” he added.

Fawer, who previously published popular novels such as “Gnosis” and “Improbable,” noted that his first visit to Türkiye in 2009 primarily attracted young university students. Now, he observes a broader demographic engaging with his work, spanning younger generations to middle-aged readers who first discovered his books years ago.

“There is a young genration reading my books, and an older generation rediscovering me once again with my new novel,” Fawer said.

The author also shared his motivations behind his latest novel, “Mobius,” where he explores themes of regret, time travel and the impact of choices on life’s trajectory.

Fawer revealed that he is already working on a new novel with a strong emphasis on communication, drawing parallels between how humans, animals and even insects convey ideas.

“I am pursing the question of how humans communicate differently,” he said, hinting that this theme will also include elements of science fiction, involving smell and pheromones.

