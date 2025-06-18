Actors talk preparation for ‘Fubar’ dance scene

LOS ANGELES

Austrian and American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger had to admit that it took him a lot of practice to nail the tango scene with Canadian actor Carrie-Anne Moss for season 2 of the Netflix action-comedy series "Fubar."

"We practiced. We practiced a lot, and she didn't need as much practice as I did, but I really practiced," the former California governor said.

The "Terminator" actor recalled doing the first take for the dance scene and impressing everyone with how ready they were.

"They just thought we were rehearsing, but they did not know that we were that prepared for the whole thing," Schwarzenegger said with a smile.

"Fubar" season 2, created by Nick Santora and produced by Skydance Television and Blackjack Films, premiered on Netflix last week.

The story follows Luke Brunner, played by Schwarzenegger and his daughter Emma, played by Monica Barbaro, who are both CIA operatives.

Their fellow CIA team members include Barry Putt, played by Milan Carter, Boro Polonia, played by Gabriel Luna, Roo Russell, played by Fortune Feimster and Aldon Reese, portrayed by Travis Van Winkle.