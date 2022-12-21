Action plan to fight informal economy unveiled

Action plan to fight informal economy unveiled

ANKARA
Action plan to fight informal economy unveiled

The government has launched the action plan to fight informal economy for 2023-2025, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has announced.

“Our efforts to combat informal economy to increase tax revenues and to have a more just income distribution are continuing,” Nebati said on Twitter.

During the preparation of the action plan, authorities collected suggestions from the public, consulted with more than 290 organizations and evaluated some 900 proposals, the minister added.

“We are now launching the Action Plan to Fight Informal Economy as part the targets of the Century of Sustainability, Development and Stability set out in the Century of Türkiye visionary approach.”

The plan includes 44 actions to determine the size of the informal economy, raise awareness regarding informal economy, coordinate efforts between institutions, take legal actions and preventive measures, and improve supervision capacity.

As part of the action plan, lease contracts for properties will be required to be prepared via the online registry system e-Devlet and the Türkiye Real Estate Information and Appraisal System will be set up.

Under the plans, the regulations regarding remote working will be revised and necessary legislative measures will be taken to prevent informal employment practices.

The new system will ensure that employers pay salaries through banks. The companies which employ workers without social insurance will be barred from taking part in public tenders and they will not be entitled to government incentives.

Measures will be taken to encourage payments with debit and credit cards instead of cash.

Legislative and technical work will be launched to develop a system to collect complaints and tip-offs regarding tax evasion.

Legal and technical infrastructure will be prepared for digital assets, according to the action plan.

Nebati separately announced that under the Credit Guarantee Fund (KGF) 250 billion Turkish Liras in loans will be made available to the small and medium-sized companies.

“Companies which have access to loans will be able to benefit from the KGF system. This will prevent a repeat of past practices where companies used those loans to buy foreign currencies and used this financing for other purposes,” he said.

“We are determined to make sure that exports will continue their steady increase which is one of the main objectives of the Türkiye Economy Model,” the minister added.

TÜRKIYE Five dolphins victims of exploitation in show center

Five dolphins victims of exploitation in show center
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
World Bank slashes China growth forecasts on COVID woes

World Bank slashes China growth forecasts on COVID woes
Japan central bank tweaks monetary policy

Japan central bank tweaks monetary policy
Consumer morale deteriorates in December

Consumer morale deteriorates in December
Retailers convene complaints over malls to minister

Retailers convene complaints over malls to minister
UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike

UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike
US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high

US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high
WORLD Trumps tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel

Trump's tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield.

ECONOMY World Bank slashes China growth forecasts on COVID woes

World Bank slashes China growth forecasts on COVID woes

The World Bank yesterday slashed its China growth forecast for the year as the pandemic and weaknesses in the property sector hit the world’s second largest economy.   

SPORTS Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.