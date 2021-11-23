Abu Dhabi's crown prince to visit Turkey

ABU DHABI

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Shiekh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will make an official visit to Turkey on Nov. 24, official media reported.

"Wednesday's visit comes at an invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The crown prince will discuss with Erdoğan "the bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation and joint action between the two countries in various fields to achieve their mutual interests."

The talks will also deal with "all regional and international issues and developments that concern the two countries."

The visit follows a phone call on Aug. 31 in which Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with the crown prince.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in televised statements last September that "a positive atmosphere is hanging over the Turkish-Emirati relations in recent times."