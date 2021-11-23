Abu Dhabi's crown prince to visit Turkey

  • November 23 2021 12:09:07

ABU DHABI
Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Shiekh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will make an official visit to Turkey on Nov. 24, official media reported.

"Wednesday's visit comes at an invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The crown prince will discuss with Erdoğan "the bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation and joint action between the two countries in various fields to achieve their mutual interests."

The talks will also deal with "all regional and international issues and developments that concern the two countries."

The visit follows a phone call on Aug. 31 in which Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with the crown prince.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in televised statements last September that "a positive atmosphere is hanging over the Turkish-Emirati relations in recent times."

WORLD Dozens killed in bus blaze in Bulgaria

Dozens killed in bus blaze in Bulgaria

At least 45 people, including a dozen minors, were killed after a bus caught fire south of the Bulgarian capital early on Nov. 23 morning, officials said.

ECONOMY US, Turkey agree on transition to multilateral OECD-G20 framework

US, Turkey agree on transition to multilateral OECD-G20 framework

The U.S. and Turkey announced on Nov. 22 an agreement on the transition from existing Digital Services Tax to a new multilateral solution agreed by the OECD-G20 inclusive framework. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Galatasaray 2-1 in nail-biter Turkish Süper Lig derby

Fenerbahçe beat Galatasaray 2-1 in nail-biter Turkish Süper Lig derby

10-man Fenerbahçe defeated Galatasaray with a 2-1 score on Nov. 21 in the nail-biter Turkish Süper Lig derby.