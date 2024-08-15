Abbas thanks Türkiye for support amid Gaza war

ANKARA

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has expressed gratitude to Türkiye for its support against Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza and neighboring territories.

“I congratulate all parties in Türkiye for condemning [Israel’s] heinous crimes. I thank the brotherly Turkish people for their sincere support of the Palestinian people,” Abbas told a special session of lawmakers at the Turkish parliament on Aug. 15.

He praised Türkiye for the humanitarian aid sent to Gaza and for treating Palestinian patients in its hospitals.

Abbas also highlighted the importance of rebuilding Gaza, which has suffered extensive destruction due to the conflict.

“Our people will not be broken and will not surrender. We will rebuild Gaza,” he vowed. “Gaza is an inseparable and essential part of the Palestinian state. Another state cannot be established in Gaza. There cannot be a Palestinian state without Gaza.”

Abbas reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing justice against Israel in international courts for its war crimes.

The Palestinian leader, who is based in Ramallah, also announced plans to visit Gaza.

“I have decided to go to Gaza with my brothers, I will do it," he declared. "Even if it costs our lives, my life is not more valuable than the life of a child in Gaza.”

Ahead of his address to parliament, Abbas was hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for talks on the Gaza war.

The two discussed "the massacres committed by Israel" in Palestinian territories and the steps that need to be taken for a permanent ceasefire and peace, Erdoğan's office said.

The statement said Erdoğan pledged continued support to the Palestinian cause and to work to "increase the pressure on Israel from the international community … especially the Islamic world" to deliver humanitarian aid and bring peace.

Abbas arrived on Aug. 14 for a visit that comes as the threat of Iranian retaliation against Israel over the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh fueled concerns of the war spreading across the Middle East.

Erdoğan invited Abbas after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the U.S. Congress in July. The Palestinian leader added a trip to Ankara after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow the day before.

Abbas is president of the Palestinian Authority, which has largely been sidelined since the latest war in Gaza started.

He is also chair of the Fatah, which has a long-running rift with Hamas. Electoral success for Hamas in Gaza in 2006 was followed by a brief armed conflict with Fatah.

In May, Türkiye suspended trade with Israel, citing its assault on Gaza. On Aug. 7, it also filed a request with a United Nations court to join South Africa’s genocide lawsuit against Israel.