ABBA pass the torch on to avatars

  • May 26 2022 07:00:00

ABBA pass the torch on to avatars

STOCKHOLM
ABBA pass the torch on to avatars

In one of the longest awaited musical reunions, Swedish pop legends ABBA return to the concert stage tomorrow in London but only as avatars of their 1970 selves shimmering with shiny costumes, glitter and platform boots.

While fans will hear the quartet’s real voices, the band will not be on stage. Concert-goers will see “ABBAtars” projected as holograms, looking like they did at the peak of their fame.

“We put our hearts and souls into these avatars and they will take over now,” 77-year-old band member Bjorn Ulvaeus told AFP.

Fans will once again be able to see Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, whose first initials form the name ABBA, perform hits from the 1970s and 1980s, as well as their recent comeback album, at the “ABBA Voyage” show in London.

Other attempts at concert holograms have received lukewarm reviews, but the group hopes fans will feel they’re seeing the real deal.

“This is one of the most daring projects that anyone has done in the music industry ever,” said Ulvaeus, who wrote most of the group’s biggest hits with Benny Andersson.

“How it will be received by the audience, I don’t have a clue,” he said.

“But I think that they will feel an emotional pull from the avatars, they will see the avatars as real people.”

In addition to re-recording their songs for the show, the quartet also spent hours in a studio dressed in leotards, having their movements digitally recorded to reproduce them on stage.

The avatars will appear in the band’s kitsch 1970s outfits and are also expected to don futuristic get-ups, according to trailers.

The show will run seven days a week until early October in the purpose-built theaer ABBA Arena in east London.

The holograms are the product of a years-long project, designed in partnership with a special effects company founded by Star Wars creator George Lucas.

The concert was recorded using 160 cameras and five weeks of performances.

ABBA broke onto the international scene in 1974 when they won the Eurovision Song Contest with “Waterloo,” powered by a flood of British votes.

They went on to record a string of hits, including “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” “Dancing Queen” and “The Winner Takes it All”, before breaking up in 1982.

In London, concert-goers will be treated to a 90-minute show, with a dozen live musicians on stage backing up the avatars.

ARTS & LIFE Bowie doc blasts off at film fest

Bowie doc blasts off at film fest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to send first Turk to space

    Turkey ready to send first Turk to space

  2. Turkey, Sweden, Finland hold three-way talks for NATO bid

    Turkey, Sweden, Finland hold three-way talks for NATO bid

  3. Gov’t working to bring rent hikes under control

    Gov’t working to bring rent hikes under control

  4. Turkey, Israel agree on new framework for ties

    Turkey, Israel agree on new framework for ties

  5. Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers

    Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers
Recommended
Rhythm of art to beat at Atatürk Culture Center

Rhythm of art to beat at Atatürk Culture Center
Ancient theater welcomes audiences

Ancient theater welcomes audiences
Bowie doc blasts off at film fest

Bowie doc blasts off at film fest
İzmir Coffee festival starts tomorrow

İzmir Coffee festival starts tomorrow
Germany to loan back 23 looted museum pieces to Namibia

Germany to loan back 23 looted museum pieces to Namibia
King of the creepy Cronenberg imagines future of sex

King of the creepy Cronenberg imagines future of sex
WORLD UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

The United Arab Emirates became the first Gulf country to announce a case of monkeypox on Tuesday, insisting it was "fully prepared" to handle any outbreak.

ECONOMY Turkey’s crude steel production increases

Turkey’s crude steel production increases

Turkey’s crude steel production increased by 1.6 percent on an annual basis to 3.4 million tons in April, data from the World Steel Association have shown.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.