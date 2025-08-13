A Swiss dream: The Dolder Grand

AYLİN ÖNEY TAN

Switzerland is a natural paradise known for its lush green countryside, majestic snow-capped mountains and beautiful, serene lakes. It is a popular winter sports destination and a summer retreat for those seeking to enjoy the rejuvenating fresh mountain air. Health tourism is particularly important in the summer when Spa centers are flooded with visitors.

While the Swiss countryside attracts nature lovers, the cities draw those interested in luxury and art. This small country has established itself as a brand in many areas, and the Swiss label has become a symbol of quality and excellence — from chocolate and cheese to watches and the famed Swiss Army knives. The most stylish shops line the streets of Swiss cities, and when you’re exhausted from shopping, a break at a casual restaurant will recharge you. After all, hearty Swiss cuisine is renowned for satisfying a wide range of palates. Switzerland is also a paradise for art lovers, with abundant galleries and art museums to feed the soul.

History melded with modern architecture

Now, imagine a hotel that embodies all of these Swiss qualities. Perched on a hill overlooking Zurich, the Dolder Grand is just that. It’s the ultimate Swiss experience, offering everything you could want! Its breathtaking view stretches from the snowy peaks of the Swiss Alps to sailboats gliding on Lake Zurich and the city skyline. Nestled on the edge of a forest, the hotel is just 10 minutes from Zurich's bustling shopping district. Yet, it resembles a picturesque fairytale chateau deep in the woods. Your dream experience begins the moment you step inside.

Designed by architect Jacques Gras, the Dolder Grand is a magnificent castle-style building constructed in 1899. Originally constructed as a health resort, or "Kurhaus," it was the place to be, hosting grand balls and parties for Zurich's elite 125 years ago. The historic structure underwent extensive restoration in the early 2000s and gained a completely new look with a modern extension. Designed by renowned British architect Sir Norman Foster, the new wing contrasts with the old building. Its undulating façade blends harmoniously with nature, and its details reflect the interplay of light and shadow from the surrounding trees. The extension is a work of art in its own right and houses many important artworks. The sculptures in the outdoor spaces create the effect of an open-air museum against the backdrop of modern architecture.

A night at the museum

Sometimes, you just want to stay in a museum forever. You want to immerse yourself in a creative universe, as if meditating on art. The Dolder Grand is just such a place. As you make your way to your room, you may come across an Anselm Kiefer sculpture. As you contemplate it, you might catch a glimpse of your reflection in an ultraviolet Anish Kapoor piece. While relaxing in the jacuzzi pool overlooking the Zurich skyline in front of the spa, you can put your weight-loss concerns aside and admire Botero’s cheerful sculpture of a curvaceous woman lying face down beside you. Greet the sun with Keith Haring's massive red sculpture in the Blooms restaurant courtyard or the Miró sculpture at the entrance. Some people have even tried to tip Duane Hanson's hyperrealistic sculpture of a weary traveler sleeping on the floor, mistaking it for a real person. Paintings by contemporary artists, ranging from Salvador Dalí to Andy Warhol, adorn every corner of the hotel, creating the feeling of walking through a museum. The value of the artworks in the hotel exceeds 600 million euros. It's no wonder why the hotel’s owner, Urs Schwarzenbach, is also one of Switzerland’s leading collectors.

Gastronomy in the spotlight

In addition to its many amenities, the hotel is a true gastronomic destination. The main restaurant, aptly named The Restaurant, showcases the culinary prowess of its German chef, Heiko Nieder. He has received numerous accolades, including two Michelin stars and an impressive score of 19 out of 20 in the Gault & Millau rating system. His dishes are works of art, blending classic and modern elements in taste and presentation, much like the hotel itself.

The options are diverse. Hotel's expansive breakfast venue transforms into Saltz, an all-day restaurant. Blooms restaurant offers completely vegan, gluten-free, organic cuisine and grows its own greens and aromatic herbs. Open from June to September, Blooms offers healthy, light options for guests visiting the spa. Murikiya, overseen by Chef Atsushi Hiraoka, offers "Omakase" dining experiences tailored to guests' preferences. There is also a pop-up restaurant that changes every season. The Krug Lounge champagne bar offers stunning views of Lake Zurich and the Swiss Alps. It's the perfect place to unwind before dinner. Pushing the champagne button on your table is enough to order a refill. The award-winning Canvas American bar serves creative cocktails all night long, making for long nights. The Dolder Grand truly lives up to its reputation as a gastronomic destination by offering such diverse options.

Sports and spa in the city

As mentioned, the property was initially intended to be a Kurhaus. As part of the extension plans, the refurbishment included a new 4,000-square-meter Spa center. Despite its proximity to the city center, the hotel offers sports and Spa amenities typically found only in rural areas. The Zurich Dolder Golf Club, founded in 1907, has a nine-hole golf course and tennis courts located right next to the hotel. The forest behind the hotel is ideal for trekking, and guests can sail or canoe on Lake Zurich. Having such diverse sports facilities on the edge of a city is a unique asset. Guests can play golf or tennis and take the nostalgic Dolderbahn tram to reach the city center in minutes. Paradoxically, despite offering countryside facilities, the property has won several awards in the "Best City Hotel" category on the most prestigious lists. The perfect combination of gastronomy, art, architecture, sports and leisure — all enhanced by impeccable hospitality — is the key to a dreamy all-in-one Swiss experience.