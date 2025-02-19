A journey between reality and illusion

ISTANBUL

An innovative and unique name in the electronic pop scene, Kronik Leila, pushes musical boundaries with emotional and experimental sounds, inviting listeners on a distinctive journey.

Twin siblings Arda and Başak build a bridge from classical music to the electronic world, exploring the fine line between reality and illusion with their new album, “Realistic Delusions.”

The sisters speak about Kronik Leila’s artistic journey, discussing everything from their careers abroad to their return to Türkiye, their sources of inspiration, and why they chose electronic music as their medium.

Who is Kronik Leila?

Arda: We are an electronic music group made up of twin sisters. Since we started our journey in 2021 with our first single "Yuva," we’ve released two albums and an EP; we are a team that loves to create.

In its simplest form, Kronik Leila can be described as two sisters with classical music training turning their childhood games into a real project in adulthood and creating this project by utilizing technology, which provides them with all kinds of possibilities.

How did you decide to form a music group?

Başak: The idea of Kronik Leila came suddenly, two years after Arda returned to Türkiye from abroad, during the pandemic. During that time, both of us found ourselves in Istanbul again, playing and singing together just like when we were children. I asked Arda, "Why don’t we produce and release our own songs?"

Arda: We set up a small studio at home with a piano, clarinet and a music production device (MPC), and we began recording songs with lyrics, music, arrangements and production completely made by us.

Q: How would you describe the genre of music you make?

Arda: Our music is generally electronic music, but we approach it with a wide range. Our tracks cover various sub-genres of the genre, from experimental to electronic dance music and electropop.

Başak: For example, in our first album “Patchwork Tales,” we have experimental, glitch and even ambient works, but in Realistic Delusions, we opened up a bit more to electropop and focused more on lyrics.

Q: What inspired you to make music in this genre?

Başak: I think the current state of technology and the options it offers us steered us toward electronic music.

Arda: Yes, electronic music was the best option, especially to keep our arrangements rich. At the same time, we wanted the sound we were aiming for to convey a feeling between the real and the imaginary, and our openness to experimentation also led us to this genre.

Q: How do you see the contribution of your classical music training to the music you make now?

Arda: Classical music training provided us with a solid foundation and perspective when making electronic music. With the education we received, we began making our own music with a deep understanding of fundamental elements such as harmony, analysis, and composition. This background allows us to make more original and rich arrangements while producing electronic music.

Başak: We can use various methods from classical works to create the dynamics of a song. Along with the skills we gained from our piano and vocal training, which are our main instruments, we also benefit greatly during both the recording phase and our performances.

Q: Let’s talk about the name and theme of your new album “Realistic Delusions.”

Başak: “Realistic Delusions” came from the idea of exploring the thin line between reality and the dream world. We thought about the small "realities" we create as humans and how these bubbles sometimes shape our lives. And we all, from time to time, play with both our own and the surrounding reality perception; it can be a defense mechanism we develop to survive or a way of escape. The theme of the album focuses exactly on that grey area where dreams and reality intertwine. Each song on the album somehow reflects the dance between reality, dreams, and disappointment.

Arda: The process developed very naturally. Before we even came up with the album title, the songs began emerging one by one, each telling a different side of this dilemma from our subconscious. As the songs progressed, we realized that this theme was not just an idea but was creating a cohesive narrative.

We try to balance the nostalgia of the past with the uncertainty of the future. This is why you may hear both vintage and modern tones in our music. And of course, the feedback from our listeners is a huge motivation for us. Knowing that we can touch their emotions keeps the inspiration alive.

Q: What are your goals for the future?

Başak: Our goals are to continually develop Kronik Leila both musically and artistically and to reach a wider audience. One of our top priorities is to continue touching people's lives with our music and leave a mark on their lives in some way.

Arda: In the short term, our goal is to get “Realistic Delusions” to as many listeners as possible, and during this process, we want to perform more in Türkiye and abroad. We want to play in new places, interact with people from different cultures, and make our music heard on a global platform.

In the long run, we want to grow Kronik Leila not only as a music group but also as an artistic platform. Perhaps in the future, we have ideas like collaborating with different art disciplines to create conceptual projects.

Başak: Also, we aim to develop our music by utilizing the possibilities of technology even more. For instance, we want to offer our listeners more unique experiences with interactive albums or digital art projects. But above all, staying true and authentic will continue to guide us, both in music and in life.