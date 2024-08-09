A 19th-century shipwreck filled with Champagne bottles

A 19th-century shipwreck filled with Champagne bottles

COPENHAGEN
A 19th-century shipwreck filled with Champagne bottles

No one will be allowed to fish out any of the nearly 100 bottles of 19th-century Champagne and mineral water nestled in a shipwreck off southern Sweden without proper authorization, officials said on Aug. 7.

Though the wreck's location has been known since 2016 and is registered in Sweden's National Antiquities Office’s cultural environment, it was only on July 11 that Polish scuba divers found the precious cargo.

The wreck, which sits at about 58 meters deep off the coast of the southern Sweden county of Blekinge, was found by the divers while they were checking spots of interest about 37 kilometers (20 nautical miles) south of the Swedish Baltic Sea island of Oeland.

Wine and water experts have quickly contacted the divers and been vying to carry out laboratory tests on the contents of the bottles, according to the divers' leader, Tomasz Stachura. However, Swedish authorities have put their foot down and labeled the sunken ship “an ancient relic” which the county says requires “a clear and strong protection” to remain intact.

“You must not damage the ancient remains, which also includes taking items from the wreck, e.g. champagne bottles, without permission from the county,” Magnus Johansson, a county official told The Associated Press.

“The champagne bottles are a fantastically well-preserved find that gives us a snapshot of shipping and life on board at the end of the 19th century,” he added.

Had the wreck been from before 1850, it would automatically have been listed as an ancient relic, local authorities said.

Stachura, the diver, earlier said it was believed that the cargo could have been on the way to the royal table in Stockholm or the Russian tsar’s residence in St. Petersburg when the ship sank sometime in the second half of the 19th century.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

    Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

  2. Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

    Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

  3. Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

    Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

  4. Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

    Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

  5. Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month

    Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month
Recommended
Avatar and Star Wars films revealed at Disney event

'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' films revealed at Disney event
New artifacts discovered in treasure-laden shipwreck off Colombia

New artifacts discovered in treasure-laden shipwreck off Colombia
Animal-themed Banksy artwork stolen in London

Animal-themed Banksy artwork stolen in London
Dolce & Gabbana launches controversial dog perfume

Dolce & Gabbana launches controversial dog perfume
Excavations resume at Istanbul’s Bathonea ancient city

Excavations resume at Istanbul’s Bathonea ancient city
A historic feast at Villa San Michele

A historic feast at Villa San Michele
Modesty the aim for Türkiyes Olympic shooting sensation

Modesty the aim for Türkiye's Olympic shooting sensation
WORLD Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Moscow on Saturday launched a "counter-terror operation" in three border regions adjoining Ukraine to halt Kyiv's biggest cross-border offensive in the two-and-a-half year conflict.
ECONOMY Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

U.K. Export Finance (UKEF) and Poland’s export credit agency, KUKE, have jointly guaranteed a 249-million-pound loan being arranged by Standard Chartered Bank for Turkish renewable energy investment company Kalyon Enerji.  
SPORTS Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Hatice Akbaş of Türkiye lost 5-0 to China’s Chang Yuan in the women’s 54kg weight class of boxing at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, settling for the silver medal.
﻿