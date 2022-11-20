88 Ahiska Turks in Ukraine’s Kherson transferred to Türkiye

88 Ahiska Turks in Ukraine’s Kherson transferred to Türkiye

ANKARA
88 Ahiska Turks in Ukraine’s Kherson transferred to Türkiye

A total of 88 Ahiska Turks living in the Ukrainian city of Kherson have been transferred to Türkiye via Russia and Georgia, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Nov. 20.

“We would like to thank the Russian Federation authorities for helping us with the passage of our compatriots whose documents are missing,” the ministry statement read.

“Our 88 Ahiska brothers, who were stuck in the city of Kherson in Ukraine, were brought to our country through Russia and Georgia upon our initiatives. Welcome to your homeland!” Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu tweeted.

Ankara will continue to stand by Ahiska Turks wherever they are, he added.

Türkiye has evacuated several groups of Ahıska Turks, also known as Meskhetian Turks, from the region in eastern Ukraine since the Russian invasion that started on Feb. 24.

On Nov. 14, 1944, approximately 100,000 Ahıska Turks were expelled from their homeland Georgia’s Meskheti region to the distant parts of the Soviet Union.

TÜRKIYE 88 Ahiska Turks in Ukraine’s Kherson transferred to Türkiye

88 Ahiska Turks in Ukraine’s Kherson transferred to Türkiye
MOST POPULAR

  1. Trump account reappears on Twitter after Musk reinstatement

    Trump account reappears on Twitter after Musk reinstatement

  2. Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

    Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

  3. Sunak says UK will support Kiev 'until Ukraine has won'

    Sunak says UK will support Kiev 'until Ukraine has won'

  4. China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months

    China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months

  5. Irving apologizes ‘deeply’ for post

    Irving apologizes ‘deeply’ for post
Recommended
Bulgaria detains 5 suspects in deadly Istanbul bombing

Bulgaria detains 5 suspects in deadly Istanbul bombing
Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss developments in Russia-Ukraine war, grain deal

Erdoğan, Zelensky discuss developments in Russia-Ukraine war, grain deal
Türkiye starts works for becoming gas hub, Erdoğan tells Putin

Türkiye starts works for becoming gas hub, Erdoğan tells Putin
Ankara urges for full implementation of grain deal

Ankara urges for full implementation of grain deal
Netanyahu offers condolences to Erdoğan over terror attack

Netanyahu offers condolences to Erdoğan over terror attack
Türkiye expresses solidarity with Poland after missile strike

Türkiye expresses solidarity with Poland after missile strike
WORLD China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months

China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months

China on Sunday announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks.

ECONOMY Investment and youth entrepreneurship forum held in Baku

Investment and youth entrepreneurship forum held in Baku

The Azerbaijan Investment and Youth Entrepreneurship Forum that was organized by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) was held between Nov. 17-18 in Baku.

SPORTS Binotto ‘relaxed’ about his future as Ferrari chief

Binotto ‘relaxed’ about his future as Ferrari chief

Ferrari team chief Mattia Binotto has said that he felt relaxed about his future despite reports in Italian news media that he is set to be replaced.