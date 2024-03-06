8-year-old becomes sole student in rural school

BATMAN

In the rugged terrain of a remote village in the southeastern province of Batman lies a solitary school where an 8-year-old finds himself as the sole student, navigating his educational journey under the guidance of his teacher.

In Kaşyayla village in Batman's Sason district, the Kaşyayla Gidornik Primary School, equipped with just one classroom, accommodates the education journey of 8-year-old İsmail Bozkurt.

The primary school established in 2015 witnessed a decline in student enrollment over the years due to harsh winter conditions and migration towards urban centers. During the 2023-2024 academic year, Bozkurt remained the sole student attending classes.

His teacher, Pınar Aktaş, 28, emphasizing her role beyond instruction, expressed, "We engage in class activities after İsmail arrives. Teaching a solitary student brings a unique sentiment."

“He's not only a student but also my schoolmate. During breaks, we indulge in various outdoor games like badminton, chess, and soccer." Acting as both his sole instructor and only peer, Aktaş ensures their recess periods are enriched with outdoor activities.

Veysi Bozkurt, the district director of the Education Ministry, acknowledging the significant sacrifice made by Aktaş, stated, "In line with the Education Ministry's regulations, regardless of the student count, we deploy teachers to all schools, ensuring equal educational opportunities."

İsmail Bozkurt, expressing his affection for his school and teacher, remarked, "I love my school and my teacher dearly. Despite being the only student, I never feel lonely. We not only study but also play games together. My teacher treats me exceptionally well." Described as cheerful and diligent, the student aspires to become a police officer.