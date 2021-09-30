75 pct of Turkish population aware of climate change impacts

ISTANBUL

Three quarters of the Turkish population are well aware of the impacts of the climate crisis, a survey conducted by the “Yuvam Dünya Society” (My Nest is Earth) in 74 out of all of Turkey’s 81 provinces has shown.

“The Turkish public has no problem absorbing and realizing the climate change problem,” said Bekir Ağırdır, the head of KONDA, the polling company that carried out the survey together with Yuvam Dünya.

The research indicated two other results, according to Ağırdır.

“People, individually, find themselves weak in fighting against climate change. They expect the state to take action,” he said.

“People are longing to act against climate change with campaigns led by the government,” he added.

Pınar Kocabıyık, chairwoman of the executive board of Yuvam Dünya, stressed that the society aims to make the issue more widely discussed among the public.

“We support every action to tell people about global warming. We will deliver our messages with sports, art or any other communication ways,” Kocabıyık said.

KONDA researchers called some 3,000 people living in 74 provinces and asked them 10 questions about global warming April. The results were announced on Sept. 28.