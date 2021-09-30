75 pct of Turkish population aware of climate change impacts

  • September 30 2021 07:00:00

75 pct of Turkish population aware of climate change impacts

ISTANBUL
75 pct of Turkish population aware of climate change impacts

Three quarters of the Turkish population are well aware of the impacts of the climate crisis, a survey conducted by the “Yuvam Dünya Society” (My Nest is Earth) in 74 out of all of Turkey’s 81 provinces has shown.

“The Turkish public has no problem absorbing and realizing the climate change problem,” said Bekir Ağırdır, the head of KONDA, the polling company that carried out the survey together with Yuvam Dünya.

The research indicated two other results, according to Ağırdır.

“People, individually, find themselves weak in fighting against climate change. They expect the state to take action,” he said.

“People are longing to act against climate change with campaigns led by the government,” he added.

Pınar Kocabıyık, chairwoman of the executive board of Yuvam Dünya, stressed that the society aims to make the issue more widely discussed among the public.

“We support every action to tell people about global warming. We will deliver our messages with sports, art or any other communication ways,” Kocabıyık said.

KONDA researchers called some 3,000 people living in 74 provinces and asked them 10 questions about global warming April. The results were announced on Sept. 28.

quality,

TURKEY Turkey to launch new legislative year on Oct 1

Turkey to launch new legislative year on Oct 1
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish-Russian cooperation essential for peace in Syria: Erdoğan

    Turkish-Russian cooperation essential for peace in Syria: Erdoğan

  2. Vaccine cards may become compulsory to enter malls, cafes

    Vaccine cards may become compulsory to enter malls, cafes

  3. Ottoman Sultan’s portraits go to auction in UK

    Ottoman Sultan’s portraits go to auction in UK

  4. Ex-football player wanted for homicide

    Ex-football player wanted for homicide

  5. Red Army Choir mesmerizes Turkish audience with patriotic songs

    Red Army Choir mesmerizes Turkish audience with patriotic songs
Recommended
Turkey to launch new legislative year on Oct 1

Turkey to launch new legislative year on Oct 1
President Erdoğan defends Turkeys right to strengthen its defense

President Erdoğan defends Turkey's right to strengthen its defense
Turkish ambassador in Kabul meets Taliban’s acting deputy premier

Turkish ambassador in Kabul meets Taliban’s acting deputy premier
Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations

Turkey praises Germany’s contribution to betterment of Turkish-EU relations
Şuğul Canyon awaits to be discovered

Şuğul Canyon awaits to be discovered
CCTV camera pole ‘blocking Galata Tower’ in photos to be relocated

CCTV camera pole ‘blocking Galata Tower’ in photos to be relocated
New rules imposed for kvetched-taxi drivers

New rules imposed for kvetched-taxi drivers
WORLD Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship

Britney Spears has been freed from her father. And she could be freed entirely from court control within weeks.

ECONOMY Turkey, Malta to cooperate against financial crime

Turkey, Malta to cooperate against financial crime

Turkey on Sept. 30 put into force an agreement with Malta to cooperate on investigating financial crimes.
SPORTS Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

A depleted Beşiktaş squad will be in Amsterdam on Sept. 28 when the Turkish champion plays Ajax in a Champions League Group C match.