71 pct of bachelor’s graduates employed in Türkiye

ANKARA

The registered employment rate of bachelor’s graduates in Türkiye is 71.1 percent, according to data by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), covering individuals who graduated from a higher education program between 2011 and 2020.

It also revealed that the percentage of associate degree holders employed in Türkiye is 63 percent.

The field with the highest employment rate was health and welfare, with 82.7 percent.

Education and engineering, manufacturing and construction with 77.8 percent each, and information and communication technologies with 76.7 percent were the other top three fields in terms of employment.

The department with the highest employment rate at the bachelor’s degree level was the education of the hearing impaired with 96.6 percent, while family economics and nutrition teaching ranked second with 95.5 percent.

Education for the mentally disabled with 95.4 percent and education of the visually impaired with 94.4 percent were the other departments with the highest rates.

The associate degree fields with the highest employment rate were engineering, manufacturing and construction with 71.3 percent, while the department with the highest rate was paramedic with 97.1 percent.

It took 13.6 months to find a job for bachelor’s degree graduates, while this period was 14.8 months for associate degree graduates, according to TÜİK.

The bachelor’s degree field with the fastest employability for its graduates was health and welfare with 7.7 months, while it was services among associate degree fields with 12.5 months.

Meanwhile, graduates with the highest average earnings were from the Pilotage Department at the bachelor’s degree level and the Police Vocational Training Department at the associate degree level.