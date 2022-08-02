71 pct of bachelor’s graduates employed in Türkiye

  • August 02 2022 07:00:00

71 pct of bachelor’s graduates employed in Türkiye

ANKARA
71 pct of bachelor’s graduates employed in Türkiye

The registered employment rate of bachelor’s graduates in Türkiye is 71.1 percent, according to data by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), covering individuals who graduated from a higher education program between 2011 and 2020.

It also revealed that the percentage of associate degree holders employed in Türkiye is 63 percent.

The field with the highest employment rate was health and welfare, with 82.7 percent.

Education and engineering, manufacturing and construction with 77.8 percent each, and information and communication technologies with 76.7 percent were the other top three fields in terms of employment.

The department with the highest employment rate at the bachelor’s degree level was the education of the hearing impaired with 96.6 percent, while family economics and nutrition teaching ranked second with 95.5 percent.

Education for the mentally disabled with 95.4 percent and education of the visually impaired with 94.4 percent were the other departments with the highest rates.

The associate degree fields with the highest employment rate were engineering, manufacturing and construction with 71.3 percent, while the department with the highest rate was paramedic with 97.1 percent.

It took 13.6 months to find a job for bachelor’s degree graduates, while this period was 14.8 months for associate degree graduates, according to TÜİK.

The bachelor’s degree field with the fastest employability for its graduates was health and welfare with 7.7 months, while it was services among associate degree fields with 12.5 months.

Meanwhile, graduates with the highest average earnings were from the Pilotage Department at the bachelor’s degree level and the Police Vocational Training Department at the associate degree level.

TURKEY, University, bachelors degree,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye expresses concern over political crisis in Iraq

Türkiye expresses concern over political crisis in Iraq
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye, US to hold talks on F-16s sale mid-August

    Türkiye, US to hold talks on F-16s sale mid-August

  2. Turkish air strikes kill 11 PKK militants in Northern Iraq

    Turkish air strikes kill 11 PKK militants in Northern Iraq

  3. Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners

    Saudi women DJs go from hobbyists to headliners

  4. First ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out from Odesa port

    First ship carrying Ukrainian grain set out from Odesa port

  5. Unit of Chinese property giant Evergrande ordered to pay $1.1 billion

    Unit of Chinese property giant Evergrande ordered to pay $1.1 billion
Recommended
Türkiye expresses concern over political crisis in Iraq

Türkiye expresses concern over political crisis in Iraq
Two more suspects detained in Ankara cemevi attacks

Two more suspects detained in Ankara cemevi attacks
Third parties should remain neutral on Cyprus question: Akar

Third parties should remain neutral on Cyprus question: Akar
Ukrainian grain exports deal diplomatic success: Erdoğan

Ukrainian grain exports deal diplomatic success: Erdoğan
Visa-free travel of Bulgarians delights Edirne tradesmen

Visa-free travel of Bulgarians delights Edirne tradesmen
Woman leads village to become world’s 17th cheese destination

Woman leads village to become world’s 17th cheese destination
Some 20,000 visit Bitlis’ floating islands

Some 20,000 visit Bitlis’ floating islands
WORLD World one step from ‘nuclear annihilation,’ UN chief warns

World one step from ‘nuclear annihilation,’ UN chief warns

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sounded the alarm over the war in Ukraine, nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East, and other tensions, warning that “humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.”
ECONOMY Togg to be introduced to Europe in 2024

Togg to be introduced to Europe in 2024

Domestically produced electric vehicle Togg will hit the roads in Türkiye in the first quarter of 2023 and will be introduced to the European markets some 18 months later following that, says Mehmet Gürcan Karakaş, its CEO.
SPORTS Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Unvaccinated Djokovic still hopes to play at US Open

Novak Djokovic is holding out hope that he’ll be able to compete at the U.S. Open despite not being vaccinated against the coronavirus.