62nd Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival launched

ANTALYA

The 62nd edition of the Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival, one of Türkiye’s most prestigious and long-running film events, will be held in the southern province of Antalya from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2 under the theme “From the Heart.”

Hosted by the Antalya Municipality, the festival’s promotion was introduced at a press conference held in the city center.

Deputy Mayor Büşra Özdemir described the Golden Orange as not only a film festival but also a major cultural celebration where Antalya meets art, freedom and creativity. “Since 1964, it has hosted masters, young talents and bold stories, playing a pioneering role in the development of Turkish cinema,” she said.

Highlighting cinema’s power to reflect humanity, life and society, Özdemir said, “This year’s festival will once again capture the attention of not only Antalya but all of Türkiye and the world. Each film screened will transport us into new stories, lives and emotions.”

She noted that the festival’s total prize amount increased from 6.2 million to 9 million Turkish Liras this year. “We are proud to support cinema, and this support will continue to grow,” she said.

“This festival salutes not only films but also humanity, emotion and conscience,” she added.

Festival jury president Ömer Vargı said global cinema is going through a period of major change, adding that including Palestinian films in the selection is a meaningful gesture amid ongoing conflicts.

Art director Deniz Yavuz announced that the jury will include film critic Sevin Okyay, art director Zeynep Koloğlu, cinematographer and producer Aydın Sarıoğlu, musician Mircan Kaya, actor Beren Saat and director-actor Engin Alkan.

Actors Settar Tanrıöğen and Serap Aksoy will receive lifetime achievement awards, while Feride Çiçekoğlu will be honored with the contribution award. Merve Dizdar, Selahattin Paşalı and Cansu Baydar will receive achievement awards.

A total of 104 local and international films will be screened during the 10-day event. Ticket prices were set at 10 liras for students and 20 liras for adults.