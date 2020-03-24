6 PKK/YPG terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Syria

  • March 24 2020 12:05:00

6 PKK/YPG terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Syria

ANKARA
6 PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized in northern Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized six YPG/PKK terrorists in northwestern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on March 24.

"Six PKK/YPG terrorists who were attempting to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone were successfully neutralized in successful operations of our heroic command," the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that the operations will continue uninterrupted.

Separately, Turkish forces also “neutralized” three terrorists in eastern Bitlis province, the Interior Ministry said on March 24.

The terrorists were neutralized in an air-backed operation by gendarmerie forces, a ministry statement said.

Although the statement did not mention specific groups, the terrorist PKK has been active in eastern Turkey.

The counter-terrorism operations will continue, it added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces seven more coronavirus deaths, 293 new cases

    Turkey announces seven more coronavirus deaths, 293 new cases

  2. Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

    Turkey starts using drug from China for coronavirus

  3. ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

    ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

  4. Gov’t may seize mask producing plants

    Gov’t may seize mask producing plants

  5. Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle

    Mobile app amps up local solidarity during coronavirus struggle
Recommended
Man detained over ageist curfew video

Man detained over ageist curfew video
Pilot of crashed plane put under house arrest

Pilot of crashed plane put under house arrest
Couple under house arrest over quarantine rule

Couple under house arrest over quarantine rule
Turkey evacuates students from virus-hit countries

Turkey evacuates students from virus-hit countries
Turkish, Qatari leaders discuss coronavirus

Turkish, Qatari leaders discuss coronavirus
8 mayors suspended over alleged terror links

8 mayors suspended over alleged terror links
WORLD Two Turks die from coronavirus in Belgium

Two Turks die from coronavirus in Belgium

Two Turkish nationals in Belgium have died from the novel coronavirus, the head of the Belgian branch of the Union of International Democrats said on March 24.   
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $727 mln from domestic markets

Turkish Treasury borrows $727 mln from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 4.8 billion Turkish liras (nearly $727 million) from domestic markets on March 23, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced.
SPORTS Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim tests positive for coronavirus

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim tests positive for coronavirus

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim announces that he tested positive for coronavirus.