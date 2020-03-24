6 PKK/YPG terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Syria

ANKARA

Turkish security forces neutralized six YPG/PKK terrorists in northwestern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on March 24.

"Six PKK/YPG terrorists who were attempting to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone were successfully neutralized in successful operations of our heroic command," the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that the operations will continue uninterrupted.

Separately, Turkish forces also “neutralized” three terrorists in eastern Bitlis province, the Interior Ministry said on March 24.

The terrorists were neutralized in an air-backed operation by gendarmerie forces, a ministry statement said.

Although the statement did not mention specific groups, the terrorist PKK has been active in eastern Turkey.

The counter-terrorism operations will continue, it added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.