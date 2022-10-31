6 PKK terrorists neutralized: Ministry

A total of six PKK terrorists have been neutralized in separate operations conducted in Syria and Iraq, the National Defense Ministry has announced.

In the Peace Spring Operation region in northern Syria, two PKK/YPG members who were determined to be preparing for an attack were neutralized.

“Our heroic Turkish Army is continuing its fight against terrorists effectively and decisively in northern Syria,” the ministry added in its statement.

Meanwhile, another operation was organized in the Gara region in northern Iraq while four PKK terrorists were neutralized.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The Peace Spring Operation is a successful anti-terror operation that Türkiye launched across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.

