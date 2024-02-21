6 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq

ANKARA
Security forces have “neutralized” six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the territory of the Claw-Lock Operation, the Defense Ministry announced on Feb. 21.

“We continue to fight with all our strength for our soldiers, for our nation, for this beloved country. Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized six PKK terrorists detected in the Operation Claw-Lock region in northern Iraq. Terrorists will not be able to escape the inevitable end that awaits them,” the ministry said in a written statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

